Today’s Birthday (05/24/19). Fortunes flows through collaboration this year. Steady contribution feeds your shared accounts. Summer bestows a rich harvest before a family financial obstacle requires resolution. Together you net a big financial prize next winter, before your own income source shifts. It’s all for home and family.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Group harmony requires effort. Stick to solid ground and basic fundamentals. Talk about your shared commitments, goals and ideas. Acknowledge support and contributions.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Work takes priority. Determination and focus lead to career advancement. Use diplomacy with a controversial subject. Provide leadership that unites people to work together.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — You can discover new flavors and views without breaking the bank. Don’t gamble with the rent. Study your options and routes for ways to save.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — Don’t stir up jealousies. Costs may be higher than expected. Even if you win a battle, you could lose the war. Pull together.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Stay practical, or risk trouble with your partner. Keep your bargains, promises and agreements. Clean a mess. Avoid stepping on toes. Provide stability.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Manage scheduled routines despite disruption. Maintain healthy routines as much as you can. Unexpected circumstances could deviate your plans. Get support when needed.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Relax and have fun with beloved people and activities. Some tricks may not work as expected. Slow down to avoid accidents. Keep things cool.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Find practical domestic solutions that don’t cost a fortune. Give new purpose to something old. Make repairs early. A coat of paint works miracles.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Slow to avoid a conflict. Take a breath before responding. Consider the result you want to create, and choose words carefully. Express a possibility.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Focus on generating pasta. Avoid controversy or conflict with authority figures. Postpone unnecessary expenses. Keep a low profile, and handle chores and duties.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Maintain your advantage. In a stalemate, don’t ask for favors. Hold your temper, and patiently wait. You get more with honey than you do with vinegar.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 6 — Avoid hustle and bustle. Find a quiet spot to reflect on what’s ahead. Stay away from potential arguments. Show appreciation to someone who helped you.
Thought for Today: “If we wait for the moment when everything, absolutely everything is ready, we shall never begin.” — Ivan Turgenev, Russian author (1818-1883)
Notable birthdays: Comedian Tommy Chong of Cheech and Chong is 81. Musician Bob Dylan is 78. Actor Gary Burghoff is 76. Singer Patti LaBelle is 75. Actress Priscilla Presley is 74. Country singer-songwriter Mike Reid is 72. Actor Jim Broadbent is 70. Actor Alfred Molina is 66. Singer Rosanne Cash is 64. Actor Cliff Parisi is 59. Actress Kristin Scott Thomas is 59. Bassist Jimmy Ashhurst of Buckcherry is 56. Keyboardist Vivian Trimble is 56. Actor John C. Reilly is 54. Actor Dana Ashbrook is 52. Actor Eric Close is 52. Actor Carl Payne is 50. Guitarist Rich Robinson is 50. Actor Billy L. Sullivan is 39.
Actor-rapper Big Tyme is 38. Drummer Cody Hanson of Hinder is 37. Dancer Mark Ballas is 33. Country singer Billy Gilman is 30. Rapper G-Eazy is 30. Actor Cayden Boyd is 25.
