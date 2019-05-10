Today’s Birthday (05/10/19). Shared money grows this year. Expand boundaries through disciplined research and planning. Write, publish and share your message this summer, before travel or education presents a new direction. Your exploration hits gold next winter, inspiring new chapters in your story. You’re building something valuable together.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Unexpected news could distract you from fun and romance. Stay forgiving with miscommunications. Ignore rumors or gossip. Go for substance over symbolism. Prioritize love.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — An unscheduled domestic situation requires your attention. Communication makes a difference. Stay patient with misunderstandings. Flexibility helps. Clean a mess. Listen and learn.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Surprising news could change things. Keep digging to uncover the truth. Don’t react without thinking. Disagree respectfully. Keep an open mind, and wait for developments.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Estimate costs and expenses to refine the budget. Today and tomorrow favor making money. Confirm intuition with hard data. Be prepared to move quickly.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — It may take extra energy to navigate a personal challenge. New developments could change the situation. Don’t believe everything you hear. Withhold judgment, and wait.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 6 — Look back for insight on the road ahead. Adapt to an unexpected transition or change. Release a preconception. Finish old business. Prepare for what’s ahead.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — News travels fast through the grapevine. Connect with friends, colleagues and teammates without stirring up a controversy. Adapt to changes in real time. Listen and learn.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — A professional challenge presents a surprise. Have patience with communication breakdowns or bad news. Make repairs. Wait for developments. Discover a silver lining.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Travel, research and educational pursuits take a surprising twist. Anticipate and adapt to changes. It could get chaotic. Check the traffic before choosing your route.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Unexpected circumstances could affect your shared finances. Negotiate a bargain, and get terms in writing. Misunderstandings could easily spark. Avoid antagonizing anyone. Take care of business.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Share support with your partner. Collaborate for common gain. It’s not a good time to gamble. Avoid controversy, and clarify misunderstandings immediately.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 6 — An obstacle could hinder your progress toward a physical goal. Clear the path with care, and watch your step. All may not be as appearing.
Thought for Today: “When your mother asks, ‘Do you want a piece of advice?’ it is a mere formality. It doesn’t matter if you answer yes or no. You’re going to get it anyway.” — Erma Bombeck, American humorist (1927-1996)
Notable birthdays: Author Barbara Taylor Bradford is 86. Rhythm-and-blues singer Henry Fambrough (The Spinners) is 81. Actor David Clennon is 76. Writer-producer-director Jim Abrahams is 75. Singer Donovan is 73. Singer-songwriter Graham Gouldman (10cc) is 73. Singer Dave Mason is 73. Actor Mike Hagerty is 65. Sports anchor Chris Berman is 64. Actor Bruce Penhall is 62. Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith, R-Miss., is 61. Former Sen. Rick Santorum, R-Pa., is 61. Actress Victoria Rowell is 60. Rock singer Bono (U2) is 59. Former Sen. Dean Heller, R-Nev., is 59. Rock musician Danny Carey (Tool) is 58. Actor Darryl M. Bell is 56. Playwright Suzan-Lori Parks is 56. Model Linda Evangelista is 54. Rapper Young MC is 52. Actor Erik Palladino is 51. Rock singer Richard Patrick (Filter) is 51. Actor Lenny Venito is 50. Actor Dallas Roberts is 49. Actress Leslie Stefanson is 48. Actor-singer Todd Lowe is 47. Country musician David Wallace (Cole Deggs and the Lonesome) is 47. Actress Andrea Anders is 44. Race car driver Helio Castroneves is 44. Rock musician Jesse Vest is 42. Actor Kenan Thompson is 41. Rhythm-and-blues singer Jason Dalyrimple (Soul For Real) is 39. Rock musician Joey Zehr (The Click Five) is 36. Singer Ashley Poole (Dream) is 34. Actress Odette Annable is 34. Actress Lindsey Shaw is 30. Actress Lauren Potter is 29. Olympic gold medal swimmer Missy Franklin is 24.
