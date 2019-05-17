Today’s Birthday (05/17/19). Collaborate for shared gain this year. Explorations benefit from detailed organization, planning and preparation. Paint, write and create a masterpiece this summer, inspiring an educational turnaround. Incredible discoveries line the road next winter, before a roadblock diverts a creative project. Grow your enterprise together.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Others inspire you. Share your dreams and desires. Your partner makes an excellent financial suggestion. A friend can help you make a valuable connection.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Share intimate secrets, hopes and visions with a trusted partner. Promises made now can have lasting impact. Make bold declarations, and support each other.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Your work and health benefit from communications. Study the latest tips and techniques. Get expert coaching and support. Practice with a friend, and learn together.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Let someone special know how you feel. Express what you love about them. Share your heart with the one who makes it skip a beat.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Discuss domestic improvements before making them. Someone else has a valuable idea. Save money and time by learning from an experienced friend or relation.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Creative expression flowers for you. Listen to your muses. Follow a hidden undercurrent intuitively. What you say, write or create now can have long-term benefits.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — The impossible seems accessible. A profitable and exciting opportunity appears within reach. Friends offer good advice, resources and connections. Invite others to join your team.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Your creative imagination runs wild. Avoid lies like the plague. New possibilities for collaboration with a personal dream arise in conversation. Envision an inspiring future.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 6 — A brief timeout restores your energies. Organize, review and revise plans. Adapt to changing circumstances. Find a peaceful spot to recharge and consider.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Ride a popular wave. Parties, conferences and meetings provide valuable connections and possibilities. Participate on teams and committees. Together you can make a big impact.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Pursue an exciting professional opportunity. Talk about what you want with friends and relations. An important connection can develop into something interesting. Network and share.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — New paths can open for a destination you’ve been longing to discover. Dive into a juicy investigation. Explore an exciting thread for amazing revelations.
Thought for Today: “Always dream and shoot higher than you know you can do. Don’t bother just to be better than your contemporaries or predecessors. Try to be better than yourself.” — William Faulkner, American author (1897-1962)
Notable birthdays: Actor Peter Gerety is 79. Singer Taj Mahal is 77. Rock musician Bill Bruford is 70. Singer-musician George Johnson (The Brothers Johnson) is 66. TV personality Kathleen Sullivan is 66. Boxing Hall of Famer Sugar Ray Leonard is 63. Actor-comedian Bob Saget is 63. Sports announcer Jim Nantz is 60. Producer Simon Fuller (TV: “American Idol”) is 59. Singer Enya is 58. Actor-comedian Craig Ferguson is 57. Rock singer-musician Page McConnell is 56. Actor David Eigenberg is 55. Singer-musician Trent Reznor (Nine Inch Nails) is 54. Actress Paige Turco is 54. Rhythm-and-blues musician O’Dell (Mint Condition) is 54. Actor Hill Harper is 53. TV personality/interior designer Thom Filicia is 50. Singer Jordan Knight is 49. Rhythm-and-blues singer Darnell Van Rensalier (Shai) is 49. Actress Sasha Alexander is 46. Rock singer-musician Josh Homme is 46. Rock singer Andrea Corr (The Corrs) is 45. Actor Sendhil Ramamurthy is 45. Actress Rochelle Aytes is 43. Singer Kandi Burruss is 43. Actress Kat Foster is 41. Actress Ayda Field is 40. Actress Ginger Gonzaga is 36. Folk-rock singer/songwriter Passenger is 35. Dancer-choreographer Derek Hough is 34. Actor Tahj Mowry is 33. Actress Nikki Reed is 31. Singer Kree Harrison (TV: “American Idol”) is 29. Actress Leven Rambin is 29. Actress Samantha Browne-Walters is 28. Actor Justin Martin is 25.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.