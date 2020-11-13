Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Friday, Nov. 13

Today’s Birthday (11/13/20). Blossom through communication this year. Steadily build and grow your creative vision into reality. Family financial conditions require adaptation this winter, before a rise in your own income. Summer cash flow shortages motivate a surge into shared accounts. Grow and rise together.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Monitor shared accounts. A personal ambition flowers, with Mars direct in your sign. Use your superpowers for good. Energize a dream. Dress the part.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Collaborate for shared gain. Plan your moves. Clean, sort and organize, with Capricorn Mars stationing direct. Pursue reflection, introspection and peace. Prioritize health and healing.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Prioritize health. Coordination gets results, with Mars direct. Teamwork fans a spark into flame. Act for a community cause. Energize a matter of heart.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Creativity and fun beckon. Your professional stature rises, with Mars stationing direct. Pour energy into moving your career forward. Advance toward an exciting project.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Domestic comforts soothe, yet you’re yearning to explore. Travel, study and investigate new frontiers, with Capricorn Mars direct. Words and efforts go farther now.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — You’re especially clever. Cash flows in with renewed vigor now that Mars is direct. Eliminate debt and build savings. Contribute for family benefit.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Your partnership feels supercharged, with Mars direct. Collaborative actions have greater power. Take on big goals and dreams. Together, you can do anything.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Focus on personal priorities. Power into physical practices, with Mars direct. Nurture your health, wellness and energy. Steady action gets fabulous results. You’re growing stronger.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Consider options and make plans. Follow your heart, with Mars stationing direct. Romance can build to a crescendo. Passion motivates action. Envision perfection.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Energy builds for domestic projects, with Mars direct. Put your back into home renovation, beautification and repairs. A little paint goes a long way.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Take care of business. Communication lines flow freely, with Mars direct. Get the word out for an inspiring possibility. Prepare public statements. Creative projects flower.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Explore and study opportunities. Your career surges ahead. Get an income turbo boost, with Mars direct. Apply efficiencies for increased ease. Pursue lucrative projects.
Notable birthdays: Journalist-author Peter Arnett is 86. Actor Jimmy Hawkins is 79. Blues singer John Hammond is 78. Country singer-songwriter Ray Wylie Hubbard is 74. Actor Joe Mantegna is 73. Actor Sheila Frazier is 72. Musician Andrew Ranken (The Pogues) is 67. Actor Tracy Scoggins is 67. Actor Chris Noth is 66. Actor-comedian Whoopi Goldberg is 65. Actor Rex Linn is 64. Actor Caroline Goodall is 61. Actor Neil Flynn is 60. Former NFL quarterback and College Football Hall of Famer Vinny Testaverde is 57. Rock musician Walter Kibby (Fishbone) is 56. Comedian and talk show host Jimmy Kimmel is 53.
