Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Friday, Nov. 27

Today’s Birthday (11/27/20). The year ahead favors positive cash flow. Maintain consistent routines to grow income. Adapting to new circumstances with your partner this winter leads to a phase spotlighting you. Making a personal change next summer leads to renewed romance and partnership. Build and adapt for the future.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Your head is full of ways to make money. Avoid accidents or misunderstandings. Stick to practical priorities. Slow to adapt to unexpected conditions.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Advance your personal plans. News could interrupt romance or fun. Communication goes the distance. Do what you promised. Postpone important decisions. Consider long-term plans.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 6 — Consider a crazy idea. Adapt plans for shifting conditions. Articulate dreams and vision statements. Review and assess what’s needed. Write and organize your thoughts.