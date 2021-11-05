Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Friday, Nov. 5

Today’s Birthday (11/05/21). Domesticity inspires your next year. Family bonds and household renovations grow with steady practice. Solve a puzzle with your partner this autumn, before a rich winter harvest provides bounty. Giving in to romance next spring motivates summertime epiphanies. Love inspires creativity at home.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — Take on more responsibility to profit over the next three weeks, with Venus in Capricorn. Watch for lucrative career advances. Assume authority and shine.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Venus entering Capricorn for the next three weeks favors investigation and exploration. Follow curious and fascinating subjects. Class convenes. Study what you love.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — It’s easier to save. Shared finances can especially grow, with Venus in Capricorn. Discover profitable collaboration. Pull in a fruitful harvest together.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Compromise comes easier over the next three weeks. Partnerships flower, with Venus in Capricorn. Share love, fun and romance. Energy lights up your collaboration.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Physical action gets results. Workouts energize and strengthen you. Your work is in demand for several weeks, with Venus in Capricorn. Have fun and move.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Creative inspiration sings to you. Listen to your muses. With Venus in Capricorn, fun, passion and romance spark easily. Artistic efforts work in your favor.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Your home is your love nest. You’re more domestic, with Venus in Capricorn. Home and family take priority. Beautify living spaces. Cook and light candles.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Dig into a fascinating story, with Venus in Capricorn. Study, research and write. You’re especially brilliant, and words flow. Capture insights and share.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — The next three weeks, with Venus in Capricorn, can get especially profitable. Conserve resources. Focus on making money. Stash savings. Keep in action.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Splurge on a new look or style. Over three weeks, with Venus in your sign, your luck improves. You’re irresistible. Use your charms.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Finish old jobs and consider potential, with Venus in Capricorn. Allow more time for imagination, dreaming and fantasies. Guard secrets. Nurture seeds with loving care.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Enjoy the public spotlight. You’re especially popular, with Venus in Capricorn. Group activities go well over three weeks. Social activities benefit your career.

Notable birthdays: Actor Harris Yulin is 84. Actor Chris Robinson is 83. Actor Elke Sommer is 81. Singer Art Garfunkel is 80. Singer Peter Noone is 74. TV personality Kris Jenner is 66. Actor Nestor Serrano is 66. Actor-comedian Mo Gaffney is 63. Actor Robert Patrick is 63. Singer Bryan Adams is 62. Actor Tilda Swinton is 61. Actor Michael Gaston is 59. Actor Tatum O’Neal is 58. Actor Andrea McArdle is 58. Rock singer Angelo Moore (Fishbone) is 56. Actor Judy Reyes is 54. Actor Seth Gilliam is 53. Rock musician Mark Hunter (James) is 53. Actor Sam Rockwell is 53. Actor Corin Nemec is 50. Rock musician Jonny Greenwood (Radiohead) is 50. Country singer-musician Ryan Adams is 47. Actor Sam Page is 46. Actor Sebastian Arcelus is 45. Actor Luke Hemsworth is 41. Actor Annet Mahendru is 36. Rock musician Kevin Jonas (The Jonas Brothers) is 34. Actor Landon Gimenez is 18.

