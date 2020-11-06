Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Friday, Nov. 6

Today’s Birthday (11/06/20). Fortune follows creative expression this year. Connect regularly for shared strength. Redirect collaborative efforts to new markets this winter, inspiring positive personal cash flow. Save for extra summer expenses, motivating you and your partner into lucrative action. Communication opens unexpected doors. Talk about what you love.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Romantic plans could get delayed or blocked. Handle practical matters. Avoid provoking jealousies, misunderstandings or controversy. Ignore rumors or gossip. Relax after managing what’s needed.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Focus on household matters. Make repairs and handle breakdowns. Do what needs to be done to navigate a family challenge. Reward helpers with something delicious.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Don’t get distracted by a heckler. Focus on the job at hand. Don’t react without thinking. Consequences could last. Edit your words carefully. Get creative.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — Others demand quick action. Confirm intuition with data. Handle financial responsibilities and avoid discussion. Stay practical and imagine holding the prize you seek.