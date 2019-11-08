Today’s Birthday (11/08/19). Money comes easily this year. Maintain strong networks for collaborative connections. Winter communications generate a profitable buzz, broadening your educational horizons in new directions. Save a cushion for unexpected summer expenses, before an adventure unveils incredible wonders. Conserving resources saves more than money.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — New possibilities come into focus. Personal ambitions and dreams seem within reach. Use what you’ve gained through experience. Follow your heart for long-term satisfaction.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Surround yourself with soothing beauty and peace. Breathe deeper in natural settings. Make long-range plans to realize an inspiring vision. Strengthen infrastructure for future growth.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Share what you’re learning. A common dream can be realized with collaborative effort. Take advantage of a windfall. The line blurs between friends and family.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Career opportunities and intriguing possibilities arise. Set long-range goals with your family. Arrange connections ahead of time. Make important decisions in order to realize your vision.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Get out and explore. New horizons tempt you. Check out an interesting suggestion and discover new flavors and views. Mix business and pleasure.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — A lucrative opportunity benefits your shared accounts. Rely on an experienced adviser and your own imagination. Invest in home, family and real estate.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — You and a partner can advance a shared vision. Follow up talk with action. Coordinate tasks, roles and responsibilities. Your team is hot.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Streamline your work and health routines. Practice and prepare to level up. Disciplined efforts win satisfying rewards. Realize a dream through persistent actions.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Make romantic plans with someone sweet. Discover hidden beauty. Talk about love, dreams and wishes. Share your admiration and express what’s in your heart.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Family comes first. Share delicious experiences. Enjoy special moments with children and elders. Come up with ways to delight the ones you love.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Learn, study and document your discoveries. Write, craft and create. Mold your ideas into clear expressions. Polish and beautify the details. Share your views.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Harvest a nice windfall. Lucrative opportunities arise. Make deals, bargains and agreements. Work faster and make more money. Grow your savings and celebrate.
Thought for Today: “Happiness is not a station you arrive at, but a manner of traveling.” — Margaret Lee Runbeck, American author (1905-1956).
Notable birthdays: Actor Norman Lloyd is 105. Actor Alain Delon is 84. Singer-actress Bonnie Bramlett is 75. Singer Bonnie Raitt is 70. TV personality Mary Hart is 69. Former Playboy Enterprises chairman and chief executive Christie Hefner is 67. Actress Alfre Woodard is 67. Singer-songwriter Rickie Lee Jones is 65. Nobel Prize-winning author Kazuo Ishiguro is 65. Rock musician Pearl Thompson (The Cure) is 62. Singer-actor Leif Garrett is 58. Chef and TV personality Gordon Ramsay is 53. Actress Courtney Thorne-Smith is 52. Actress Parker Posey is 51. Rock musician Jimmy Chaney is 50. Actress Roxana Zal is 50. Singer Diana King is 49. Actor Gonzalo Menendez is 48. Rock musician Scott Devendorf (The National) is 47. Actress Gretchen Mol is 46. ABC News anchor David Muir is 46. Actor Matthew Rhys is 45. Actress Tara Reid is 44. Country singer Bucky Covington is 42. Actress Dania Ramirez is 40. Actress Azura Skye is 38. Actor Chris Rankin is 36. TV personality Jack Osbourne is 34. Actress Jessica Lowndes is 31. R&B singer SZA is 30. New York Yankees outfielder and designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton is 30. Singer-actor Riker Lynch is 28. Country singer Lauren Alaina is 25. Actor Van Crosby (TV: “Splitting Up Together”) is 17.
