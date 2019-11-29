Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Friday, Nov. 29

Today’s Birthday (11/29/19). Grow and blossom into new beauty this year. Maintain a disciplined budget for positive financial growth. Abundant silver flows your way this winter before a change in direction with shared finances. Make personal changes next summer, inspiring a rise in shared profits. Increase integrity to shine.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — An intensely creative moment benefits your career. Stick close to the basic structure. Highlight strong foundations. Experience pays satisfying dividends. Your status rises.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Travels and studies you’ve dreamed about come into focus. Destinations long-imagined appear clearly. Anticipate big changes and plan accordingly. Strengthen foundational elements and structures.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Plot your course together with your partner. Long-term financial goals are attainable with coordinated action. Take bold strides to fulfill lucrative plans. Make your moves.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Develop and implement practical plans in partnership with a talented ally. Realize a romantic dream through a deepening collaboration. Make promises and future plans.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Mental and physical discipline pays off. Maintain healthy practices and routines. Actions taken now have long-term benefit. You’re growing stronger and more energized.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Discover hidden beauty in plain sight. You’re especially lucky in love, games and fortune. Exchange sweet words and declarations with someone who’s captured your heart.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Discuss the changes you’d like to make with family and housemates. It’s amazing what you can do with a coat of paint. Consider unusual suggestions.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Launch creative projects and outreach efforts. Connect, exchange and communicate. Sign contracts and agreements. Future benefits arise from dreams articulated into words and efforts today.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Step up to new levels of prosperity. Follow a strong recommendation from a trusted advisor. Set long-range goals and keep them. You’re especially creative.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Make a personal change. You’re in the spotlight ... ask for what you want and need. Align your words and actions for a long-term possibility.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Meditate on the outcome you’d love to see realized. Envision a delightful possibility and then notice what it would take. Schedule and plan. Imagine and dream.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Parties, meetings and gatherings delight. Social networks offer resources, information and vital connection. Reach out and collaborate with like-minded friends. Shared purpose unites your efforts.
Thought for Today: “When you’ve seen beyond yourself, then you may find, peace of mind is waiting there.” — George Harrison (1943-2001).
Notable birthdays: Hall of Fame sportscaster Vin Scully is 92. Blues singer-musician John Mayall is 86. Actress Diane Ladd is 84. Songwriter Mark James is 79. Composer-musician Chuck Mangione is 79. Country singer Jody Miller is 78. Pop singer-musician Felix Cavaliere (The Rascals) is 77. Former Olympic skier Suzy Chaffee is 73. Actor Jeff Fahey is 67. Movie director Joel Coen is 65. Actor-comedian-celebrity judge Howie Mandel is 64. Former Homeland Security Director Janet Napolitano is 62. Former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel is 60. Actress Cathy Moriarty is 59. Actress Kim Delaney is 58. Actor Tom Sizemore is 58. Actor Andrew McCarthy is 57. Actor Don Cheadle is 55. Actor-producer Neill Barry is 54. Musician Wallis Buchanan is 54. Pop singer Jonathan Knight (New Kids on the Block) is 51. Rock musician Martin Carr (Boo Radleys) is 51. Actress Jennifer Elise Cox is 50. Baseball Hall of Famer Mariano Rivera is 50. Actor Larry Joe Campbell is 49. Rock musician Frank Delgado (Deftones) is 49. Actress Paola Turbay is 49. Contemporary Christian singer Crowder is 48. Actress Gena Lee Nolin is 48. Actor Brian Baumgartner is 47. Actor Julian Ovenden is 44. Actor Chadwick Boseman is 43. Actress Anna Faris is 43. Gospel singer James Fortune is 42. Actress Lauren German is 41. Rapper The Game is 40. Actress Janina Gavankar is 39. Rock musician Ringo Garza is 38. Actor-comedian John Milhiser is 38. Actor Lucas Black is 37. Actor Diego Boneta is 29. Actress Lovie Simone (TV: “Greenleaf”) is 21.