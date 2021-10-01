Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Friday, Oct. 1

Today’s Birthday (10/01/21). Creativity, joy and beauty inspire this year. Disciplined practice leads to satisfying results. Manage shared financial challenges this autumn, before creative communications win a winter prize. Springtime profits reward collaborative efforts, before your own income gets a boost next summer. Follow your heart to grow.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — A romantic barrier is dissolving, or becoming unimportant. Review priorities, before following your heart. Take care when traveling or avoid altogether. Enjoy the present moment.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Household issues demand attention. Reinforce basic structures. Prioritize practical housework to reduce clutter. Avoid provoking someone sensitive. Provide clarity and something delicious for family harmony.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Follow a fascinating thread in your research. Follow rules carefully. Beat a deadline with disciplined action. Avoid traffic or misunderstandings. Find what you need nearby.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Focus on making money. Cut costs and expenses. Reserve strength and prepare to move fast when the time is right. Avoid travel. Prioritize basics.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — You’re especially powerful and confident. Don’t take risks, despite this. Avoid travel. Determine a landing spot before launching. Focus on short-term objectives. Pamper yourself.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Finish old projects. Choose private over public engagements. Review details to avoid mistakes. Consider the past, present and future. Adapt plans around changes. Rest and recharge.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Collaborate for shared support. Adapt a team project around a barrier by following rules carefully. Avoid misunderstandings or traffic and keep a low profile.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Keep taking care of business. The stakes may seem high. Don’t discuss finances or complexities. Quick action and diplomacy can solve a puzzle.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Do the homework. Review the data for solutions to a test or challenge. Avoid travel, arguments or controversy. This is where good planning pays off.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Financial matters have your attention. Navigate short-term obstacles for now. Collaborate to manage investments or legal affairs, insurance or purchases. Find what’s needed.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Collaborate without annoying each other. Misunderstandings spark easily. Provide support or silence as needed. Quick action can solve a short-term dilemma. Focus on basics.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Respect physical limitations. Listen to your body. Follow rules and instructions carefully. Avoid accident or upset. Don’t skip ahead. Advance one step at a time.

Notable birthdays: Former President Jimmy Carter is 97. Actor-singer Julie Andrews is 86. Actor Stella Stevens is 83. Rock musician Jerry Martini (Sly and the Family Stone) is 78. Baseball Hall-of-Famer Rod Carew is 76. Jazz musician Dave Holland is 75. Actor Yvette Freeman is 71. Actor Randy Quaid is 71. Rhythm-and-blues singer Howard Hewett is 66. Former British Prime Minister Theresa May is 65. Alt-country-rock musician Tim O’Reagan (The Jayhawks) is 63. Singer Youssou N’Dour is 62. Actor Esai Morales is 59. Retired MLB All-Star Mark McGwire is 58. Actor Christopher Titus is 57. Actor-model Cindy Margolis is 56. Producer John Ridley is 56. Rock singer-musician Kevin Griffin (Better Than Ezra) is 53.

