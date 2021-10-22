Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Friday, Oct. 22

Today’s Birthday (10/22/21). Benefits flow through love, romance and passion this year. Steady practices strengthen your game. Adjust around autumn financial limitations, before winter reveals a creative or intellectual triumph. Family funds get a boost next spring, before a summertime personal cash flow surge. Make heart connections.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — Reap a nice harvest. You can take satisfying ground on long-term family financial goals this month, with the Sun in Scorpio. Collaborate and build together.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Develop and deepen a partnership this month, with the Sun in Scorpio. Take your relationship to the next level. Romance and friendship flower.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Rest and recharge. Prioritize health and well-being under the Scorpio Sun this month. Balance work with play. Feed and nurture your body, mind and spirit.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Take action for love this month. Enjoy a fun, romantic phase under the Scorpio Sun. Get playful with someone special. Express what’s in your heart.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Family matters engage you. This month, with the Sun in Scorpio, favors home renovation. Enjoy a domestic phase. Pour love and energy into household matters.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Get the word out for a cause close to your heart. The Scorpio Sun this month benefits communications. Research and write your discoveries.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Collaborate to bring in positive cash flow. It’s easier to make money, with the Sun in Scorpio. You can get whatever you need.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Advance a personal dream, with the Sun in your sign this month. Take charge. Provide leadership. Use your power and confidence for good.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Turn your thoughts inward this month, with the Sun in Scorpio. Peaceful settings inspire retrospection and envisioning. Complete old projects and invent new possibilities.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Participate with friends, groups and community. Teamwork generates powerful results, with the Scorpio Sun this month. Make valuable connections. Together, you can move mountains.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Advance your professional agenda, with the Sun in Scorpio. Career matters have your attention this month. Take charge for what you want. Business booms.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Exploration and adventure call you out. Expand territory this month under the Scorpio Sun. Study fascinating subjects. Enjoy trips and classes. Investigate potential.

Notable birthdays: Black Panthers co-founder Bobby Seale is 85. Actor Christopher Lloyd is 83. Actor Derek Jacobi is 83. Actor Tony Roberts is 82. Movie director Jan de Bont is 78. Actor Catherine Deneuve is 78. Rock singer/musician Eddie Brigati is 76. Former Mississippi Gov. Haley Barbour is 74. Actor Jeff Goldblum is 69. Rock musician Greg Hawkes is 69. Movie director Bill Condon is 66. Actor Luis Guzman is 65. Actor-writer-producer Todd Graff is 62. Rock musician Cris Kirkwood is 61. Actor-comedian Bob Odenkirk is 59. Olympic gold medal figure skater Brian Boitano is 58. Christian singer TobyMac is 57. Singer-songwriter John Wesley Harding (Wesley Stace) is 56. Actor Valeria Golino is 55. Comedian Carlos Mencia is 54. Country singer Shelby Lynne is 53. Reggae rapper Shaggy is 53. Movie director Spike Jonze is 52. Rapper Tracey Lee is 51. Actor Saffron Burrows is 49.

