Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Friday, Oct. 23

Today’s Birthday (10/23/20). Fortune favors communication and networking this year. Create a masterpiece with steady, disciplined actions. Resolve a shared financial challenge this winter, inspiring a lucrative phase. Adapt to income fluctuations next summer, before a collaborative effort pays off. Create, share, connect and communicate to grow.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Wait to make public comments. A barrier interrupts communication and transportation. You don’t have the full picture. Adapt to a team change or challenge.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Forge ahead after professional objectives. Pad the schedule for extra delays. Clarify miscommunications as soon as possible. Work with someone who sees your blind spots.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Explore the territory. Expand your understanding. Study options and make thorough plans and preparations. Don’t rely on an unstable source. Keep costs down.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Collaborate for solutions around a shared financial challenge. Delays or breakdowns could cause a shortfall. Share resources, advice and support. Together, push.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Connect forces with your partner to navigate rough waters. Find another way to cut costs. Compromise or postpone disagreements. Take care of shared commitments.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Communication delays or misunderstandings affect your health and work. Slow to avoid accidents. Nurture yourself with good food and rest. Patiently practice for best physical performance.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Relax and take it easy. Distractions abound. Words and actions can get twisted or tangled. Avoid controversy. Get into creative projects, playfulness or fun.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Domestic organization or renovation projects produce positive results but may deal with delays or mistakes. Monitor carefully to save time and money. Nurture family.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Practice creative skills. Enjoy artistic and writing projects. Expect delays and miscommunications. Edit carefully before publishing. Share your views. Score extra with illustrations.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Focus to make your deadlines. Avoid a financial conflict of interests or other risky business. Don’t believe everything you hear. Get terms in writing.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Strike out in a new personal direction. Old assumptions no longer pertain. Avoid risky propositions. Don’t gamble. Stick with practical priorities. Listen to your heart.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Something you try doesn’t work. Give it time. Wait for developments. Process past events. It’s emotion versus reason. Organize and plan for later action. Rest.
Notable birthdays: Movie director Philip Kaufman is 84. Soccer great Pele is 80. Rhythm-and-blues singer Barbara Ann Hawkins (The Dixie Cups) is 77. Former ABC News investigative reporter Brian Ross is 72. Actor Michael Rupert is 69. Movie director Ang Lee is 66. Jazz singer Dianne Reeves is 64. Country singer Dwight Yoakam is 64. Community activist Martin Luther King III is 63. Movie director Sam Raimi is 61. Parodist “Weird Al” Yankovic is 61. Rock musician Robert Trujillo (Metallica) is 56. Christian/jazz singer David Thomas (Take 6) is 54. Rock musician Brian Nevin (Big Head Todd and the Monsters) is 54. Country singer-musician Junior Bryant is 52. Actor Jon Huertas is 51.
Movie director Chris Weitz is 51. CNN medical reporter Dr. Sanjay Gupta is 51. Bluegrass musician Eric Gibson (The Gibson Brothers) is 50. Country singer Jimmy Wayne is 48. Actor Vivian Bang is 47. Rock musician Eric Bass (Shinedown) is 46. TV personality and host Cat Deeley is 44. Actor Ryan Reynolds is 44. Actor Saycon Sengbloh is 43. Rock singer Matthew Shultz (Cage the Elephant) is 37. TV personality Meghan McCain (“The View”) is 36. Rhythm-and-blues singer Miguel is 35. Actor Masiela Lusha is 35. Actor Emilia Clarke is 34. Actor Briana Evigan is 34. Actor Inbar Lavi is 34. Actor Jessica Stroup is 34. Neo-soul musician Allen Branstetter (St. Paul & the Broken Bones) is 30. Actor Taylor Spreitler is 27. Actor Margaret Qualley is 26. Actor Amandla Stenberg is 22.
