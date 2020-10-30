Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Friday, Oct. 30

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Manage professional priorities despite challenges or changes. Keep your agreements. Stand outside a controversy. Stay respectful and patient. Your influence is on the rise.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Wait to see what develops. Conditions could seem unstable. Don’t travel until the road is clear. Classes and seminars share valuable skills. Keep learning.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Monitor finances for changes or errors. Delays in transmission or shipping could affect your accounts. Things don’t go as planned. Adapt and adjust.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Collaborate to navigate uncharted waters. Take turns at the helm. A test or challenge requires attention. Support each other and then rest deeply.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Slow to review a physical challenge. Consider what’s going on and monitor conditions. Listen before advancing. Nurture your health and work. Take it easy.