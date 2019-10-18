Today’s Birthday (10/18/19). Growth comes through communication arts this year. Home renovation thrives on discipline. Fall into a sweet romance this winter before pressing career matters interrupt. A creative twist next summer reveals another direction, leading to a rise in your professional stature. Express your heart far and wide.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Clarify communications. Shine the light of sunshine into a previously shady situation. Rest and review the data before making a decision. Find efficiencies and ways to save.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Check orders for changes. Clarify nebulous data before committing funds or energy. Handle financial obligations and keep up the momentum with income, sales and marketing.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Personal dreams could seem distant or blurry. Consider what you want and articulate a few simple steps in that direction. Teach as you learn.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 6 — Get productive behind closed doors on practical priorities. You can accomplish more than expected. Don’t waste money, time or energy. Conserve resources and rest.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Work together to avoid hitting the rocks under thick fog. Dispel shadows and mirages by communicating with team members who can see your blind spots.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — A fantasy could dissolve. Don’t invest time or money in a half-baked plan. Nurture existing accounts and manage priorities before investigating a career opportunity.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Imagine your next destination and indulge a fantasy without relying on it. Research options before committing. You’re learning valuable new tricks. Power on.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Wait for a better time to discuss dreams. Manage shared financial obligations and paperwork. Keep the wheels in motion. Take care of practical business.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Make sure you know what’s required before agreeing to a request. Choose privacy over publicity. Remain open to shifting circumstances. Join forces to get farther.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Watch your step. Don’t stumble into a pitfall or take a corner too fast. Get answers to your health or physical performance questions. Follow expert advice.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Romantic fantasies dissolve under harsh lighting. Illusions fall away. Once you see how things are, the path to follow becomes clear. Advance a creative passion.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — You can see exactly what doesn’t work. Make domestic repairs and upgrades. Clean and scrub. Organize drawers and cabinets. Clear cobwebs and brighten your space.
Thought for Today: “Only those ideas that are least truly ours can be adequately expressed in words.” — Henri Bergson, French philosopher (1859-1941).
Notable birthdays: Actress Dawn Wells is 81. College and Pro Football Hall of Famer Mike Ditka is 80. Singer-musician Russ Giguere is 76. Actor Joe Morton is 72. Actress Pam Dawber is 69. Author Terry McMillan is 68. Writer-producer Chuck Lorre is 67. Gospel singer Vickie Winans is 66. Director-screenwriter David Twohy is 64. International Tennis Hall of Famer Martina Navratilova is 63. Actor Jon Lindstrom is 62. International Hall of Fame boxer Thomas Hearns is 61. Actor Jean-Claude Van Damme is 59. Jazz musician Wynton Marsalis is 58. Actor Vincent Spano is 57. Rock musician Tim Cross is 53. Former tennis player Michael Stich is 51. Singer Nonchalant is 46. Actress Joy Bryant is 45. Rock musician Peter Svenson (The Cardigans) is 45. Actor Wesley Jonathan is 41. Rhythm-and-blues singer-actor Ne-Yo is 40. Country singer Josh Gracin is 39. Country musician Jesse Littleton (Marshall Dyllon) is 38. Olympic gold medal skier Lindsey Vonn is 35. Jazz singer-musician Esperanza Spalding is 35. Actress-model Freida Pinto is 35. Actor Zac Efron is 32. Actress Joy Lauren is 30. TV personality Bristol Palin is 29. Actor Tyler Posey is 28. Actor Toby Regbo is 28.
