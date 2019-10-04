Today’s Birthday (10/04/19). Creativity flowers for satisfying results this year. Home improvements come from routine attention. Shared family harmonies soothe and sparkle this winter before a career twist requires attention. Shift your story next summer, igniting a professional blastoff. Win through artistic expression and communication.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Engage in a professional challenge. Work closely with your partner now that Mars enters Libra for about six weeks. Collaboration gets more fun and valuable.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Adventure calls. Pour energy into work and fitness over the next six weeks or so with Mars in Libra. Work faster to produce better results, including better financial results.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Discuss shared finances. Passions awaken with Mars in Libra for six weeks. Savor family, fun and games. Love and romance flower with playfulness.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Collaborate with your partner. Domestic renovation benefits from physical effort with Mars in Libra. Energize a home-improvement project to nurture your family.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Physical effort energizes you. You’re intent on getting the whole story over the next six weeks with Mars in Libra. Get multiple sources before breaking a scoop.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Follow your heart. Energize your moneymaking efforts over the next six weeks with Mars in Libra. You’ve got the moves to make it happen.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Pour love into your home. Focus on personal development with Mars in your sign for six weeks. Get energized to contribute to a bigger cause.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 6 — Write your story. Review papers, photos and possessions with Mars in Libra. Clean closets, garages and attics. Purge the past to clear space for new adventures.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Team projects and community efforts get farther than solo work over six weeks with Mars in Libra. Pull together and share resources. Connect with kindred spirits.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Enjoy yourself and have fun. Advance professionally with Mars in Libra. Move forward boldly and grab passing opportunities. Pour energy into your career.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 6 — Make plans and dreams. Venture farther for six weeks with Mars in Libra. Travels, education and exploration delight you. Get out and discover new frontiers.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Team projects come together. Make financial plans for the future with Mars in Libra. Collaborate for shared financial gain. It could become profitable.
Thought for Today: “Trying to determine what is going on in the world by reading newspapers is like trying to tell the time by watching the second hand of a clock.” — Ben Hecht, American screenwriter (1894-1964).
Notable birthdays: Country singer Leroy Van Dyke is 90. Actress Felicia Farr is 87. Pro and College Football Hall of Famer Sam Huff is 85. Author Roy Blount Jr. is 78. Author Anne Rice is 78. Actress Lori Saunders (TV: “Petticoat Junction”) is 78. Baseball Hall of Famer Tony La Russa is 75. Actor Clifton Davis is 74. The former Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Adm. Mike Mullen, is 73. Former Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel is 73. Actress Susan Sarandon is 73. Blues musician Duke Robillard is 71. Playwright Lee Blessing is 70. Actor Armand Assante is 70. Actor Alan Rosenberg is 69. Actor Christoph Waltz is 63. Actor Bill Fagerbakke is 62. Music producer Russell Simmons is 62. Actress Kyra Schon (Film: “Night of the Living Dead”) is 62. Actress-singer Wendy Makkena is 61. Musician Chris Lowe (The Pet Shop Boys) is 60. Country musician Gregg “Hobie” Hubbard (Sawyer Brown) is 59. Actor David W. Harper is 58. Singer Jon Secada is 58. TV personality John Melendez is 54. Actor-comedian Jerry Minor is 52. Actor Liev Schreiber is 52. Actor Abraham Benrubi is 50. Country singer-musician Heidi Newfield is 49. Singer-guitarist M. Ward (She & Him) is 46. Actress Alicia Silverstone is 43. Actress Dana Davis is 41. Rock musician Robbie Bennett (The War on Drugs) is 41. Actor Phillip Glasser is 41. Rock singer-musician Marc Roberge (O.A.R.) is 41. Actor Brandon Barash is 40. Actress Rachael Leigh Cook is 40. Actor Tim Peper is 39. Actor Jimmy Workman is 39. Bassist Cubbie Fink is 37. Rhythm-and-blues singer Jessica Benson (3lw) is 32. Actor Michael Charles Roman is 32. Actress Melissa Benoist is 31. NBA All-Star Derrick Rose is 31. Actress Dakota Johnson is 30. Figure skater Kimmie Meisner is 30. Actress Leigh-Anne Pinnock (Little Mix) is 28. Actor Ryan Scott Lee is 23.
