Today’s Birthday (09/06/19). Good fortune blesses your house this year. Steady action realizes a heartfelt dream. Love strikes anew this winter, before a team shift diverts attention. Household challenges distract next summer, before your crew pulls together for a win. Prioritize love, fun and passion.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Adventure calls. Discover it through travels, studies and cultural exploration. Ignore rumors or gossip. Imagine total success without relying on a fantasy. Keep things simple.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Don’t go along with a deal if you don’t agree. Keep costs down for shared accounts. Provide compassionate logic. Get expert support when needed.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Align energies for greater efficiency. Romance can enter the scene when you avoid arguments. Give in to a magnetic attraction. You’re stronger together.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Others may demand quick action. Watch your step, and pace yourself for endurance rather than sprinting. Work with a good coach to get farther, faster.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Practical strategies improve your game. Discover a key to an elusive mystery. You gain more with honey than with vinegar. Prepare for a lucky break.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — You can solve a domestic puzzle. Use what you’ve kept hidden. Reconsider old dreams and fantasies. Stick to practical priorities for a satisfying improvement.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Make a logical case. Keep it simple, and avoid controversial triggers. Add illustrations. Present a possibility and invite participation. Listen to considerations carefully.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Scrutinize nebulous financial details. Everyone’s on the same page; take notes and prepare purchase orders, invoices and memos. You can generate the funding you need.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Power and confidence only get you so far. Dispel illusions with hard facts. Keep your patience and grace. Modify expenses and consumption. Expand your territory.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Find peaceful hideaways for secret productivity. Avoid noise, hassle and controversy. Strengthen structures of support. Trees and natural scenery rejuvenate your spirit. Breathe deeply.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Friends help you make a valuable connection. Consult an expert, and soak up information. Avoid illusions or distractions, and stick to solid ground. Persevere.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Prioritize the most reliable work opportunities. Save fantastical ideas for later. Stick to your schedule. Steadily increase your income and professional status.
Thought for Today: “The lesson of history is rarely learned by the actors themselves.” — James A. Garfield, 20th president of the United States (1831-1881).
Notable birthdays: Comedian JoAnne Worley is 84. Country singer David Allan Coe is 80. Rock singer-musician Roger Waters (Pink Floyd) is 76. Actress Swoosie Kurtz is 75. Comedian-actress Jane Curtin is 72. Rock musician Mick Mashbir is 71. Country singer-songwriter Buddy Miller is 67. Actor James Martin Kelly is 65. Country musician Joe Smyth (Sawyer Brown) is 62. Actor-comedian Jeff Foxworthy is 61. Actor-comedian Michael Winslow is 61. Rock musician Perry Bamonte is 59. Actor Steven Eckholdt is 58. Rock musician Scott Travis (Judas Priest) is 58. Pop musician Pal Waaktaar (a-ha) is 58. Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie is 57. Rock musician Kevin Miller is 57. ABC News correspondent Elizabeth Vargas is 57. Country singer Mark Chesnutt is 56. Actress Betsy Russell is 56. Actress Rosie Perez is 55. Rhythm and blues singer Macy Gray is 52. Country songwriter Lee Thomas Miller (Songs: “The Impossible” ‘’You’re Gonna Miss This”) is 51. Singer CeCe Peniston is 50. Rhythm-and-blues singer Darryl Anthony (Az Yet) is 50. Actress Daniele Gaither is 49. Actor Dylan Bruno is 47. Actor Idris Elba is 47. Actress Justina Machado is 47. Actress Anika Noni Rose is 47. Rock singer Nina Persson (The Cardigans) is 45. Actor Justin Whalin is 45. Actress Naomie Harris is 43. Rapper Noreaga is 42. Actress Natalia Cigliuti is 41. Rapper Foxy Brown is 41. Actor Howard Charles is 36. Actress/singer Deborah Joy Winans is 36. Actress Lauren Lapkus is 34. Rock singer Max George (The Wanted) is 31.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.