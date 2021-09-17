Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Friday, Sept. 17

Today’s Birthday (09/17/21). Energize physical work for vitality this year. Prioritize steady practices and healthy routines. A professional launch takes off this summer, incentivizing autumn direction changes. Home and family take priority this winter, before adventures tempt discovery this spring. Strengthen your heart, skills, endurance and resilience.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Social connections provide solutions despite challenges. Adapt around unexpected team changes. Coordinate communications and generate positive action. Support each other to rise.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Professional opportunities are ripening. Align words and actions to advance to fruition. Take advantage of both luck and discipline. Handle practical logistics.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Adapt your exploration around challenging circumstances. Get involved in a fascinating conversation. Expand your networks and connections. You’re learning fast. Note your discoveries.