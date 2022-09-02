Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Friday, Sept. 2

Today’s Birthday (09/02/22). Reap an abundant harvest together this year. Prioritize health with faithful routines and practices. Enjoy family fun at home this autumn, before resolving a professional challenge this winter. Spring brings exploration, innovation and discovery, before summer domestic changes take attention. Profit through coordinated collaboration.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Monitor conditions closely. Educational explorations could get complicated. Don’t get pushy. Wait for developments. Avoid hidden dangers. If it doesn't feel right, turn it down.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Shared financial matters could seem blocked or challenged. Don't push. Breathe deeply. Count to 10. Let your hackles down. Patiently strategize with your partner.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Slow to consider before letting harsh words fly. Competition or collaboration? Winning the argument is the booby prize. Focus on shared commitments and love.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Listen to your body. Stretch before launching into action. Plan your moves. Obstacles block the path. Avoid accidents or injuries. Slow for tricky sections.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Keep an open mind and flexible attitude. Romantic obstacles abound. Work could interfere with playtime. Listen to multiple viewpoints. Relax and wait for developments.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Domestic projects could stall or stumble. An improvement could make a mess. Navigate complications, delays or breakdowns. Prioritize rest despite chaos. Patiently listen.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Diplomacy wins the day. Don’t get pushy. Patiently untangle misunderstandings. Clarify and edit communications carefully. Fact and fantasy clash. Stick to the truth.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Keep a budget cushion for unexpected expenses. Maintain positive cash flow despite obstacles or delays. Postpone unnecessary purchases. Stash away the surplus.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Pamper yourself with small luxuries. Avoid conflict or controversy. Ignore negative internal monologues. Get into dialogue if it's too loud. Practice love and kindness.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 6 — Postpone public engagements and find a peaceful spot for private productivity. Avoid crowds, noise or confusion. Adapt plans for new circumstances. Envision creative solutions.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Patiently support your team around a challenge. Old assumptions get challenged. Don’t talk back. Help folks let go of unrealistic expectations. Listen for potential.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Expect chaos, upheaval or interruptions at work. Ease up on imaginative suggestions. Don’t get distracted by old fears. Backup files. Navigate obstacles patiently.

Notable birthdays: Former Sen. Alan K. Simpson, R-Wyo., is 91. Former United States Olympic Committee Chairman Peter Ueberroth is 85. Singer Jimmy Clanton is 84. R&B singer Rosalind Ashford (Martha & the Vandellas) is 79. Pro and College Football Hall of Famer Terry Bradshaw is 74. Basketball Hall of Famer Nate Archibald is 74. Actor Mark Harmon is 71. Former Sen. Jim DeMint, R-S.C., is 71. International Tennis Hall of Famer Jimmy Connors is 70. Actor Linda Purl is 67. Rock musician Jerry Augustyniak (10,000 Maniacs) is 64. Country musician Paul Deakin (The Mavericks) is 63. Pro Football Hall of Famer Eric Dickerson is 62. Actor Keanu Reeves is 58. International Boxing Hall of Famer Lennox Lewis is 57. Actor Salma Hayek is 56. Actor Tuc Watkins is 56. Actor Kristen Cloke is 54. Actor Cynthia Watros is 54. R&B singer K-Ci is 53. Actor-comedian Katt Williams is 49. Actor Nicholas Pinnock is 49. Actor Michael Lombardi is 48. Actor Tiffany Hines is 45. Rock musician Sam Rivers (Limp Bizkit) is 45. Actor Jonathan Kite is 43. Actor Joshua Henry is 38. Actor Allison Miller is 37. Rock musician Spencer Smith is 35. Electronic music DJ/producer Zedd is 33.