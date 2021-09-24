Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Friday, Sept. 24

Today’s Birthday (09/24/21). Fortune flows through the heart this year. Build creative and romantic bonds with steady action. Navigating a shared financial transition this autumn leads to a winter surge with creativity and communications. Joint assets rise next spring, covering summer shortfalls or expenses. Dedicate yourself to love.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — Making money comes easier. Grab an opportunity that fits like a glove. Monitor data and budgets closely. Adapt to changes in real time. Simplify.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Take charge. Discover a beneficial opportunity and take advantage. Provide energized leadership. You can clean up later. Invent and innovate. Push your own limitations.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 6 — Slow to consider options. Check out interesting possibilities. Get promises in writing. Go for distance rather than speed. Plan carefully. Rest and recharge.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — A team effort could take an unexpected twist. All isn’t as it appears. Minimize risks. Offer and accept support. Strengthen foundations and structures.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Anticipate professional changes. An interesting opportunity may require making a mess. Slow to avoid mistakes. Get inventive. Take your chance when you find it.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Study and explore. Some avenues are blocked. Adapt around a challenge. Patiently navigate delays. Make a long-distance connection. Discover a brilliant yet unusual solution.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Collaborate with shared accounts to take advantage of a lucrative opportunity. Resist impulsive expenses. A creative spark ignites an interesting possibility. Brainstorm and invent.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Share extra patience with your partner. You may process things differently. Look for hidden opportunities with recent changes. Stay receptive and willing to compromise.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Prioritize physical health, energy and fitness. Adapt routines and practices around a surprise. Slow down. Listen with an ear for hidden elements. Recharge.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Relax and take it easy. Romantic surprises may not be pretty. Avoid provoking upset or controversy. Focus on your own interests, passions and enthusiasms.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Collaborate with housemates to adapt with domestic changes. Make upgrades and repairs. Clean and organize. Cut clutter. A coat of paint freshens everything.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Tap into the grapevine for the latest news. Network and connect the dots. Do the research. Edit carefully before publishing. Share a scoop.

Notable birthdays: R&B singer Sonny Turner (The Platters) is 82. Singer Phyllis “Jiggs” Allbut Sirico (The Angels) is 79. Pro and College Football Hall of Famer Joe Greene is 75. Actor Gordon Clapp is 73. Actor Harriet Walter is 71. Songwriter Holly Knight is 65. Actor-writer Nia Vardalos is 59. Rock musician Shawn Crahan (AKA Clown) (Slipknot) is 52. Country musician Marty Mitchell is 52. Actor Megan Ward is 52. Singer-musician Marty Cintron (No Mercy) is 50. Contemporary Christian musician Juan DeVevo (Casting Crowns) is 46. Actor Ian Bohen is 45. Actor Justin Bruening is 42. Olympic gold medal gymnast Paul Hamm is 39. Actor Erik Stocklin is 39. Actor Spencer Treat Clark is 34. Actor Grey Damon is 34. Actor Kyle Sullivan is 33. Actor Ben Platt is 28.

