Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Friday, Sept. 3

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Talk about what you love. Grow stronger through focusing on the heart connection of the conversation. Imagine the results you want and share that vision.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Savor familiar, comforting rituals like peaceful walks in nature, tea with a good story or productive planning with good music. Organize thoughts, possibilities and visions.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Strategize with your team. Connect with people who share your interests and passions. Friends are the sauce that spices and delights. Have fun together.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Your work is in demand, with professional status and influence on the rise. Provide excellent service and keep your customers satisfied. Maintain this positive momentum.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Get out and explore new frontiers. Study and investigate your latest fascination. Make interesting connections and participate in a larger conversation. Spread your wings.