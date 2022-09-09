Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Friday, Sept. 9

Today’s Birthday (09/09/22). Share the bounty this year. Grow physically stronger, steady step by step. Share love, domestic arts and comforts with family this autumn, recharging for winter professional evolutions. Explore and study exciting ideas next spring, before adapting around summer domestic changes. Joint efforts reap extraordinary rewards.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Take extra care with communications, with Gemini Mercury stationing retrograde for three weeks. Clarify misunderstandings immediately. Launch creative projects later. Plan and prepare.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 6 — Monitor cash flow. Allow extra time for travel, transport, payments and collections, with Mercury retrograde for three weeks. Double-check numbers. Review financial records and budgets.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Upgrade your brand. Consider consequences before speaking, with Mercury retrograde in your sign. Review what works and doesn't. Reaffirm commitments. Edit communications carefully.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — Avoid misunderstandings, with Mercury retrograde. Revise and refine plans. Anticipate mechanical or digital delays or breakdowns. Review lessons from the past. Private rituals soothe.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Team practice makes perfect over three weeks, with Mercury retrograde. Nurture old friends and connections. Have patience and humor with communication snafus. Repeat the message.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Misunderstandings could cause delays. Guard against communication breakdowns. Review professional data closely, with Mercury retrograde for three weeks. Backup hard drives and archives.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Educational plans and itineraries could change, with Mercury retrograde over three weeks. Expect travel delays. Communicate carefully. Keep confidences and secrets. Make your deadlines.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Consider financial strategies with your partner to secure what you've gained. Review statements and accounts for errors over the next three weeks, with Mercury retrograde.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Develop shared goals. Support each other. Resolve misunderstandings with your partner, with Mercury retrograde for three weeks. Adapt around barriers. Regroup and go again.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Keep equipment repaired. Delays, misunderstandings or mistakes could frustrate your work and health over three weeks, with Mercury retrograde. Slow down to finish faster.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Romantic overtures could backfire over the next three weeks, with Mercury retrograde. Clarify misunderstandings right away. Find your sense of humor, and re-connect.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Review papers, photos and possessions. Clean, sort and organize at home over the next three weeks, with Mercury retrograde. Maintain equipment and backup files. Revise and repair household infrastructure.

Notable birthdays: Actor Topol is 87. Singer Inez Foxx is 80. Singer Dee Dee Sharp is 77. College Football Hall of Famer and former NFL player Joe Theismann is 73. Rock musician John McFee (The Doobie Brothers) is 72. Actor Tom Wopat is 71. Actor Angela Cartwright is 70. Musician-producer Dave Stewart is 70. Actor Hugh Grant is 62. Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del., is 59. Actor-comedian Charles Esten (formerly Chip) is 57. Actor Constance Marie is 57. Actor David Bennent is 56. Actor Adam Sandler is 56. Rock singer Paul Durham (Black Lab) is 54. Actor Julia Sawalha is 54. Model Rachel Hunter is 53. Actor Eric Stonestreet is 51. Actor Henry Thomas is 51. Actor Goran Visnjic is 50. Pop-jazz singer Michael Buble is 47. Latin singer Maria Rita is 45. Actor Michelle Williams is 42. Actor Julie Gonzalo is 41. Neo-soul singer Paul Janeway (St. Paul & the Broken Bones) is 39. Actor Zoe Kazan is 39. Author-motivational speaker-businessman Farrah Gray is 38. Actor Kelsey Asbille is 31. Contemporary Christian singer Lauren Daigle is 31. Country singer-songwriter Hunter Hayes is 31.