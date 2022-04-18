Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Monday, April 18

Today’s Birthday (04/18/22). Friends are your true wealth this year. Disciplined, coordinated collaboration wins valuable prizes. Haul in a bountiful catch this spring, and share to support joint summer finances through changes. Collaborative efforts pay next autumn, providing ease around winter financial challenges. Share the rewards.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Lay strong foundations for your exploration and then spread your wings. Your studies and research open new possibilities. Investigate new frontiers. Discover unimagined wonders.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Collaborate to maintain a financial advantage. Take advantage of lucrative conditions. Keep deadlines, hit your marks and replenish reserves. Together you’re a formidable team.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Luck flows through partnership and collaboration today. Provide a stabilizing influence. Team up with a genius. Discuss future options. Discover hidden benefits.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Look at practical priorities with work, health and energy. Be in the present moment. Take one step at a time. Physical action gets satisfying results.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Focus on fun, beauty and laughter. Enjoy the company of people you love. Handle homework before you go out to play. Spontaneous games spark.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Home comforts draw you in. Get into domestic arts and crafts. Make repairs, upgrades and improvements. Gourmet cooking and good music blend perfectly.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Dig into a fascinating story that pulls at your heart. Make a lucky connection. Creativity blossoms. Pull one thread and discover another. Weave your magic.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Conserve resources even as you generate more. Strengthen financial foundations. Stash funds for a rainy day. Buy, sell and negotiate terms. Prioritize immediate needs.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — You’re especially strong and creative. Leadership comes naturally. Savor time for yourself. Pamper yourself with something special. Develop your personal projects and passions.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 6 — Handle practical matters behind closed doors. Dream and envision perfection. Update plans for new circumstances. Put things away and clear space for what’s ahead.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Teamwork can accomplish miracles. Connect and collaborate for common cause. Contribute as you can. Achieving consensus is worth the patience it costs. Enjoy your friends.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Crazy professional dreams seem possible. Polish your profiles. Update your bio. Include your best work. Lay the groundwork patiently. Persistence pays. Grab a lucky break.

Notable birthdays: Actor Clive Revill is 92. Actor Robert Hooks is 85. Actor Hayley Mills is 76. Actor James Woods is 75. Actor-director Dorothy Lyman is 75. Actor Cindy Pickett is 75. Actor Rick Moranis is 69. Actor Melody Thomas Scott is 66. Actor Eric Roberts is 66. Actor John James is 66. Rock musician Les Pattinson (Echo and the Bunnymen) is 64. Author-journalist Susan Faludi is 63. Actor Jane Leeves is 61. Ventriloquist-comedian Jeff Dunham is 60. Talk show host Conan O’Brien is 59. Actor Eric McCormack is 59. Actor Maria Bello is 55. Actor Mary Birdsong is 54. Actor David Hewlett is 54. Rock musician Greg Eklund (The Oolahs) is 52. Actor Lisa Locicero is 52. Actor Tamara Braun is 51. TV chef Ludovic Lefebvre is 51. Actor David Tennant is 51.

