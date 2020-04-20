Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Monday, April 20

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Today’s Birthday (04/20/20). Grow through travel and discovery this year. Strengthen career structures and routines for success. Summer cash flow delays motivate a surge in creativity. Expect travel barriers. A winter financial squeeze leads to surging gains for a shared venture. Investigate a beloved subject at a deeper level.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — You have extra energy. Pursue a personal passion. Don’t worry about the future. Take care of yourself, here and now. Support yourself to help others.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Focus to complete projects and tasks. Organize documents and files. Update plans for recent changes. Nature rejuvenates you. Peacefulness feeds your spirit. Rest and dream.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Coordinate action with friends for satisfying results. Together, you’re a powerful force. Teamwork wins. Take advantage of a lucky break. Plan your moves carefully.