Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Monday, April 25

Today’s Birthday (04/25/22). Professional expansion flowers this year. Determination and persistence build your great portfolio. You’re especially beautiful, talented and charismatic this spring, before summer changes redirect a collaboration. Discovering new or renewed partnership and romance next autumn inspire personal changes next winter. Develop exciting career opportunities.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Rest and relax. You’re especially imaginative and creative. Plan and envision. Determine the steps, supplies and logistics to realize a dream. Make preparations.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Connect with your people. Unexpected lucky opportunities arise in conversation. Let others know what you’re up to. Share resources, experiences and laughter.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Professional dreams seem within reach. Take advantage of lucky conditions to push ahead. Put your heart into your work. Your influence is on the rise.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Adventure calls you outside. Investigate intriguing possibilities. An educational opportunity is worth developing. Widen your exploration with dreamy conditions. Grab a lucky break.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Focus on practical details. Collaborate to grow shared assets and securities. Strategize and coordinate tasks. Manage taxes, insurance or legal matters. Profits are available.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Work with a talented partner to advance a shared dream. Take advantage of lucky conditions. Collaborate on a matter of the heart. Romance can flower.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Keep practicing your moves. Dreams seem within reach. Physical actions go farther than expected. Aim for optimal performance. Express your heart in your work.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Relax with someone charming. Imagine dreams come true. What would it take? Get playful and have fun. Advance a passion project. Discuss options and possibilities.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Focus on domestic harmony. Take advantage of favorable conditions to make a change. Clean and beautify your spaces. Love is the bottom line.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — You’re especially clever and creative. Write, sketch and elaborate your vision. An artistic dream seems within reach. Network and connect. Grab a lucky opportunity.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Catch a profitable surge. A dreamy situation can develop. Luck follows your own initiative. Imagine success and go for it. Buy, sell and negotiate terms.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Take charge of your destiny. Try a new direction. Pursue a fascinating passion or dream. Ask for what you want. Use your persuasive charms.

Notable birthdays: Actor Al Pacino is 82. Ballroom dance judge Len Goodman (TV: “Dancing with the Stars”) is 78. Rock musician Stu Cook (Creedence Clearwater Revival) is 77. Singer Bjorn Ulvaeus (ABBA) is 77. Actor Talia Shire is 77. Actor Jeffrey DeMunn is 75. Rock musician Steve Ferrone (Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers) is 72. Country singer-songwriter Rob Crosby is 68. Actor Hank Azaria is 58. Rock singer Andy Bell (Erasure) is 58. Rock musician Eric Avery is 57. Country musician Rory Feek (Joey + Rory) is 57. TV personality Jane Clayson is 55. Actor Renee Zellweger is 53. Actor Gina Torres is 53. Actor Jason Lee is 52. Actor Jason Wiles is 52. Actor Emily Bergl is 47. Actor Marguerite Moreau is 45. Singer Jacob Underwood is 42. Actor Melonie Diaz is 38. Actor Sara Paxton is 34.

