Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Monday, April 26

Today’s Birthday (04/26/21). Your professional influence flowers this year. Pour love, dedication and consistent actions into your career to grow. Collaborate on financial changes this spring, before surging summer income benefits personal accounts. Winter self-discovery prepares you for the shared profits that follow. Take your best shot.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Address financial challenges. The stakes could seem high under tonight’s Full Moon. Shift directions with shared accounts. Work out the next phase together.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Reach a Scorpio Full Moon partnership turning point. Compromise and collaborate for shared commitments. Adjust to changes in plans. Love is your superpower.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Adapt practices for new conditions under the Scorpio Full Moon. Begin a new physical health and fitness phase, despite limitations. Increase strength and vitality.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — Express your heart, imagination and artistry. Change directions with a romance, passion or creative endeavor with tonight’s Full Moon in Scorpio. Shift perspectives.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Make repairs. Renovate, remodel and tend your garden. Domestic changes require adaptation under the Full Moon. Begin a new two-week home and family phase.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Start a new chapter. A new two-week Full Moon phase dawns in communications, connection and intellectual discovery. Consider familiar stories from another perspective.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Shift directions with income and finances. Discover profitable opportunities in new directions over this two-week Full Moon phase. Align interests for greater satisfaction.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — A challenge redirects you. This Full Moon in your sign illuminates a new personal direction. Expand your boundaries. Turn towards an inspiring possibility.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 6 — Review priorities privately. Balance old responsibilities with new. Meditate on dreams, past and future. This Full Moon illuminates a transition. Begin a two-week introspective phase.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Tonight’s Scorpio Full Moon illuminates social changes. One door closes and another opens. Share appreciations, goodbyes and greetings. Begin a new two-week phase.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Finish an existing project before beginning another professional phase. This Full Moon sparks a career shift. Focus towards satisfying work. Balance for what’s important.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 6 — An exploration changes. Tonight’s Scorpio Full Moon illuminates a shift in educational direction. Experiment with new concepts for a few weeks. Learn from a master.
Notable birthdays: Actor-comedian Carol Burnett is 88. R&B singer Maurice Williams is 83. Songwriter-musician Duane Eddy is 83. Singer Bobby Rydell is 79. Rock musician Gary Wright is 78. Actor Nancy Lenehan is 68. Actor Giancarlo Esposito is 63. Rock musician Roger Taylor (Duran Duran) is 61. Actor Joan Chen is 60. Rock musician Chris Mars is 60. Actor-singer Michael Damian is 59. Actor Jet Li is 58. Actor-comedian Kevin James is 56. Author and former U.S. Poet Laureate Natasha Trethewey is 55. Actor Marianne Jean-Baptiste is 54. Rapper T-Boz (TLC) is 51. Former first lady Melania Trump is 51. Actor Shondrella Avery is 50. Actor Simbi Kali is 50. Country musician Jay DeMarcus (Rascal Flatts) is 50. Rock musician Jose Pasillas (Incubus) is 45. Actor Jason Earles is 44. Actor Leonard Earl Howze is 44. Actor Amin Joseph is 44. Actor Tom Welling is 44. Actor Pablo Schreiber is 43. Actor Nyambi Nyambi is 42. Actor Jordana Brewster is 41. Actor Stana Katic is 41. Actor Marnette Patterson is 41. Actor Channing Tatum is 41. Americana/roots singer-songwriter Lilly Hiatt is 37. Actor Emily Wickersham is 37. Actor Aaron Weeks is 35. Electro pop musician James Sunderland (Frenship) is 34. New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge is 29.