Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Monday, April 27

Today’s Birthday (04/27/20). Your exploration hits gold this year. Grow your career with discipline and coordination. Navigate financial changes with your partner this summer, before a productive, brilliant phase. Revise travel or class plans. A slow income winter motivates booming profits for joint accounts. Study and learn.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Household issues require attention. You’re going through a financially savvy phase for three weeks, with Mercury in Taurus. Profitable ideas abound. Make lucrative connections.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — You’re especially clever over the next few weeks, with Mercury in your sign. Make solid plans. Share and express your arts. Your creativity seems boundless.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — You’re especially practical, introspective and quiet, with Mercury in Taurus. Resolve old messes and disagreements. Listen to your dreams. Think before speaking. It’s profitable.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Take charge. Communication and collaboration come easily, with Mercury in Taurus. You work especially effectively with groups. Your friends are there for you. Coordinate and connect.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Make profitable deals over three weeks, with Mercury in Taurus. Accept more responsibility. Your communication skills advance your career. Discuss what you want to achieve.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Teamwork wins. Fall in love with a fascinating subject, with Mercury in Taurus for three weeks. Dream of distant shores. Pay attention to long-distance connections.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Take care of business. Cash flow increases into shared accounts through communication channels, with Mercury in Taurus. Brainstorm financial strategies. Coordinate your collaboration.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Expand your territory. Connect with your partner on a deeper level, with Mercury in Taurus. Creative brainstorming produces exciting results. Talk about shared goals.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Work with health and fitness experts for maximum performance, with Mercury in Taurus for three weeks. Balance mind, body and spirit. Build strength and endurance.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Express your love. Passion surges over several weeks, with Mercury in Taurus. Creative collaboration carries you away. Share your heart with someone dear.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Rest to reduce stress. Fix up your place, with Mercury in Taurus. Talk with family about home changes you’d love. A little paint works wonders.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Focus on a passion. Follow a fascination over three weeks, with Mercury in Taurus. Write reports, posts and articles. Share the news. Express your heart.
Thought for Today: “Fear not those who argue but those who dodge.” — Dale Carnegie, American writer-lecturer (1888-1955).
Notable birthdays: Actress Anouk Aimee is 88. Rock musician Jim Keltner is 78. Rock singer Kate Pierson (The B-52’s) is 72. Rhythm-and-blues singer Herbie Murrell (The Stylistics) is 71. Actor Douglas Sheehan is 71. Rock musician Ace Frehley is 69. West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is 69. Pop singer Sheena Easton is 61. Actor James Le Gros is 58. Rock musician Rob Squires (Big Head Todd and the Monsters) is 55. Singer Mica Paris is 51.
Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., is 51. Actor David Lascher is 48. Actress Maura West is 48. Actress Sally Hawkins is 44. Rock singer Jim James (My Morning Jacket) is 42. Rock musician Patrick Hallahan (My Morning Jacket) is 42. Rock singer-musician Travis Meeks (Days of the New) is 41. Neo-soul musician Joseph Pope III (Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats) is 41. Country musician John Osborne (Brothers Osborne) is 38. Actor Francis Capra is 37. Actress Ari Graynor is 37. Rock singer-musician Patrick Stump (Fall Out Boy) is 36. Actress Sheila Vand is 35. Actress Jenna Coleman is 34. Pop singer Nick Noonan (Karmin) is 34. Actor William Moseley is 33. Actress Emily Rios is 31. Singer Allison Iraheta is 28.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!