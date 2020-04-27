Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Monday, April 27

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Today’s Birthday (04/27/20). Your exploration hits gold this year. Grow your career with discipline and coordination. Navigate financial changes with your partner this summer, before a productive, brilliant phase. Revise travel or class plans. A slow income winter motivates booming profits for joint accounts. Study and learn.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Household issues require attention. You’re going through a financially savvy phase for three weeks, with Mercury in Taurus. Profitable ideas abound. Make lucrative connections.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — You’re especially clever over the next few weeks, with Mercury in your sign. Make solid plans. Share and express your arts. Your creativity seems boundless.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — You’re especially practical, introspective and quiet, with Mercury in Taurus. Resolve old messes and disagreements. Listen to your dreams. Think before speaking. It’s profitable.