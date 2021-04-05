Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Monday, April 5

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Work closely with your partner. You can each see where the other is blind. Listen carefully and share your view. Compromise. Romance can spark.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Dig into a big job. Maintain healthy practices for optimal physical performance. Adapt around unexpected obstacles. Stay flexible with changes. Protect your back with heavy lifting.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Your luck is improving. Practice flirtatious banter with someone attractive. Prioritize fun and games with people you love. Tap into passion and feed your spirit.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Nurture your homebody side. Savor domestic comforts and consider improvements. Pay attention to family matters. Clean messes. Cook up something delicious to share.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — The answer you’re looking for could be hiding in plain sight. Get creative. Anticipate changes. It could get chaotic. Keep cool and stay on message.