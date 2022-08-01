Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Monday, Aug. 1

Today’s Birthday (08/01/22). Explore new frontiers this year. Coordinated collaboration builds shared connection and accomplishments. Making a romantic change this summer motivates autumn fun, playfulness and love. Social changes could redirect your winter plans, before a professional breakthrough lights up springtime. Get out and push your personal envelope.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — Take action for love. Connect and strategize with your partner. Listen to intuition. Dreams provide insight. Take advantage of favorable conditions for collaboration.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Things could get busy. Physical action gets results. Get moving for an energy boost. Focus on the present moment. Listen to your body.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Prioritize fun, family and romance. Spontaneous deviations can reveal hidden treasure. Listen to intuition and unspoken clues. Give in to a magnetic attraction.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Listen to creative muses. Brilliant home improvement ideas and projects can have lasting benefits. Rearrange the furniture. Clear clutter. Savor the comforts of home.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — A fascinating story grabs your attention. Read the background material before jumping to conclusions. Communications and research connect the dots. Share discoveries and insights.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Keep generating positive cash flow. Look for profitable opportunities and find them. Follow a lucky hunch. Nothing ventured, nothing gained. Hustle gets results.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Go for personal priorities. Allow time for your favorite activities. Your charm is captivating. Consider divergent opinions. Secrets get revealed. Don’t get sidetracked.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — You’re especially sensitive and intuitive. Reduce overstimulation, chaos or noise. Listen to birdsong. Organize schedules, files and closets. Creative ideas spark into plans.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Reconnect with friends. Pursue shared ventures. Teamwork makes a difficult job easy. Keep everyone in the loop. Consensus builds powerful collaboration. Discuss possibilities.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Energize professional projects. Action gets results. Avoid risky business. Don’t step on anyone to accomplish your objectives. Watch for lucky opportunities and grab the next.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Study and investigate a fascinating subject. Your research is digging up treasure. Polish and prepare your presentation. Explore ideas with an open mind.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Handle administrative tasks for shared gain. Manage correspondence, document and file management to keep accounts current and balanced. Contribute to a joint venture.

Notable birthdays: Singer Ramblin’ Jack Elliott is 91. Former Sen. Alfonse D’Amato, R-N.Y., is 85. Actor Giancarlo Giannini is 80. Basketball Hall of Fame coach Roy Williams is 72. Blues singer-musician Robert Cray is 69. Singer Michael Penn is 64. Rock singer Joe Elliott (Def Leppard) is 63. Rock singer-musician Suzi Gardner (L7) is 62. Rapper Chuck D (Public Enemy) is 62. Actor Jesse Borrego is 60. Actor Demian Bichir is 59. Rapper Coolio is 59. Actor John Carroll Lynch is 59. Rock singer Adam Duritz (Counting Crows) is 58. Movie director Sam Mendes is 57. Country singer George Ducas is 56. Actor Jennifer Gareis is 52. Actor Charles Malik Whitfield is 50. Actor Tempestt Bledsoe is 49. Actor Jason Momoa is 43. Actor Honeysuckle Weeks is 43. Singer Ashley Parker Angel is 41. Actor Taylor Fry is 41. Actor Elijah Kelley is 36.