Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Monday, Aug. 15

Today’s Birthday (08/15/22). Discover new territory this year. Coordinate consistently and share powerful results. Resolve a matter of the heart this summer, before love inspires autumn romance, passion and creativity. Winter changes affect your friends and community, before a springtime career surge uplifts. Contribute to an inspiring vision.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — Go for what you love. Advance personal passion projects by leaps and bounds. Conditions favor bold initiatives. Dress for success. Push full speed ahead.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Relax in your sanctuary. Enjoy favorite rituals and traditions. Creativity and imagination spark. Envision how you’d like things to go. Research possibilities. Plot your course.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Team initiatives can advance where an individual might get stopped. Arrange connections in advance. Organize. Share resources, support and information. Teach and learn.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Your status and influence are rising. Develop professional projects with heart. You can get what you need. Put love into your work and it flowers.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Dig into a curious obsession. Study and investigate. The more you learn, the more you need to know. Discover something exciting, delicious and new.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Gather in abundance. Technology can increase profitability. Find creative efficiencies. Make a change or investment for lasting gain. Collaborate for shared profits.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Collaboration and partnership come naturally. Brainstorm clever ideas. Choose which ones to advance and push with all your heart. Share love, creativity and beauty.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Nurture yourself. Nature and friends recharge you. Get outside and do something you love. Physical action gets wonderful results. Beat your own record.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Enjoy simple pleasures. Have fun with friends and family. Beautiful scenery and music add an inviting ambiance. Savor delicious moments with people you love.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Home comforts draw you in. Enjoy family connections. Domestic arts and improvements provide satisfying results. Fortune follows initiative. Fill the house with love.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — You’re especially creative with words and images. Craft them into an interesting statement. Express your heart. Share and network. Find what you’re looking for.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Have faith in your own abilities and imagination. Develop lucrative opportunities into positive cash flow. Creative ideas abound. Narrow focus to the most promising.

Notable birthdays: Actor Jim Dale is 87. Actor Pat Priest is 86. Retired Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer is 84. U.S. Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., is 84. Musician Pete York (Spencer Davis Group) is 80. Author-journalist Linda Ellerbee is 78. Songwriter Jimmy Webb is 76. Rock singer-musician Tom Johnston (The Doobie Brothers) is 74. Actor Phyllis Smith is 73. Britain’s Princess Anne is 72. Actor Tess Harper is 72. Actor Larry Mathews is 67. Actor Zeljko Ivanek is 65. Actor-comedian Rondell Sheridan is 64. Rock singer-musician Matt Johnson (The The) is 61. Movie director Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu is 59. Philanthropist Melinda Gates is 58. Country singer Angela Rae (Wild Horses) is 56. Actor Peter Hermann is 55. Actor Debra Messing is 54.

Actor Anthony Anderson is 52. Actor Ben Affleck is 50. Singer Mikey Graham (Boyzone) is 50. Actor Natasha Henstridge is 48. Actor Nicole Paggi is 45. Christian rock musician Tim Foreman (Switchfoot) is 44. Actor Emily Kinney is 38. Figure skater Jennifer Kirk is 38. Latin pop singer Belinda is 33. Actor Courtney Hope is 33. Rock singer Joe Jonas (The Jonas Brothers) is 33. Actor-singer Carlos PenaVega is 33. Actor Jennifer Lawrence is 32.