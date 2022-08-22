Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Monday, Aug. 22

Today’s Birthday (08/22/22). Explore, study and learn this year. Coordination and partnership provide essential support. Summer complications reorient your plans for romance and family fun, inspiring an autumn full of love. Adapt around winter social changes, before nabbing professional prizes next spring. Travels and investigations reveal unimagined wonders.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Balance work and health this month, with the Sun in Virgo. Exercise builds energy. Revise fitness goals and practices. Energize efforts for satisfying results.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Have fun with the ones you love. You’re especially lucky with love and romance this month under the Virgo Sun. Learn from children. Laugh together.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Put your energy into domestic renovation, beautification and diversions this month, with the Sun in Virgo. Prioritize family matters. Nurture the ones you love.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — This month under the Virgo Sun favors communication projects. Write, record and express. Indulge your curiosity. Share what you’re learning with growing networks.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — You’re on fire this month! Generate increasing cash flow under the Virgo Sun. Self-esteem rises with your account balances. Bring home the bacon.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Take advantage of personal power, with the Sun in your sign this month. Take charge for what you really want. You can make things happen.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — You appreciate peace and quiet, with the Virgo Sun for a month. Clean, organize and review the past. Clear clutter. Create space for what’s ahead.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Community efforts thrive. Support your team, with the Sun in Virgo for the next month. Get into public relations and social participation. Network and collaborate.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Take charge at work under the Virgo Sun. A professional challenge takes focus over the next month. Step into greater leadership. Dress for success.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Explore new flavors and cultures. Get out into the world this month, with the Sun in Virgo. Study and investigate. Discover unimagined wonders.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Monitor finances for growth. You’re especially good with numbers and accounts this month under the Virgo Sun. Organize and budget. Wheel and deal.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Creative collaboration thrives. Take on the competition together. Your partnerships grow stronger, with the Sun in Virgo for a month. Spark some romance.

Notable birthdays: Broadcast journalist Morton Dean is 86. Author Annie Proulx is 86. Baseball Hall of Famer Carl Yastrzemski is 82. Pro Football Hall of Fame coach Bill Parcells is 80. Writer-producer David Chase is 76. CBS newsman Steve Kroft is 76. Actor Cindy Williams is 74. Pop musician David Marks is 73. International Swimming Hall of Famer Diana Nyad is 72. Baseball Hall of Famer Paul Molitor is 65. Rock musician Vernon Reid is 63. Country singer Ricky Lynn Gregg is 62. Country singer Collin Raye is 61. Actor Regina Taylor is 61. Rock singer Roland Orzabal (Tears For Fears) is 60. Rock musician Debbi Peterson (The Bangles) is 60. Rock musician Gary Lee Conner (Screaming Trees) is 59. Singer Tori Amos is 58. Country singer Mila Mason is 58. R&B musician James DeBarge is 58. International Tennis Hall of Famer Mats Wilander is 57. Actor Brooke Dillman is 55. Rapper GZA/The Genius is 55.

Actor Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje is 54. Actor Ty Burrell is 54. Celebrity chef Giada De Laurentiis is 51. Actor Melinda Page Hamilton is 50. Actor Rick Yune is 50. Rock musician Paul Doucette (Matchbox Twenty) is 49. Rap-reggae singer Beenie Man is 48. Singer Howie Dorough (Backstreet Boys) is 48. Comedian-actor Kristen Wiig is 48. Actor Jenna Leigh Green is 47. Rock musician Bo Koster is 47. Rock musician Dean Back (Theory of a Deadman) is 46. Talk show host James Corden is 43. Rock musician Jeff Stinco (Simple Plan) is 43. Actor Brandon Adams is 42. Actor Aya Sumika is 41. Actor Ari Stidham is 29.