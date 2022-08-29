Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Monday, Aug. 29

Today’s Birthday (08/29/22). Joint ventures gain value this year. Physical health and prowess grows with steady routines. Sharing summer support with family changes leads to domestic bliss this autumn. Adapt your career to changing winter markets, before springtime investigation reveals exciting potential. Collaboration and coordination pay high dividends.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — Strategize to take advantage of favorable conditions. Coordinate actions. Collaborative efforts can have brilliant results. Communication and timing are key.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Raise the level of your physical performance. Discuss techniques, positions and strategies with a trusted coach. Consider the possibilities. Update healthy goals and practices.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Relax and have fun with someone interesting. Share creative dreams, brilliant ideas and possibilities. Make a delightful connection. One thing leads to another.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — Discuss domestic possibilities with family or housemates. Realize a dream with a little elbow grease. Paint works wonders. Collaborate for delightful results and lasting improvements.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Creative muses harmonize to inspire you. Write, sculpt and craft. Film and illustrate. Practice your arts. Learn from a master. Fortune favors your own initiative.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Your initiative leads to valuable treasure. Profitable opportunities develop in conversation. Take advantage of lucrative conditions. Nothing ventured, nothing gained. Go for it.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Talk about a personal passion. Express a possibility and invite participation. Evoke passion. Dress for success and smile for the camera. Use your persuasive charms.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Creativity and imagination inspire your sketches. Research options and possibilities. Complete one project to clear space for the next. Organize and plot your course.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Friends provide spice and laughter. Regular connection feeds your spirit. Together, you can accomplish wonders. Participate with a powerful team for common gain.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Your influence is on the rise. Develop a professional opportunity into a completed project with satisfied recipients. Deliver high-value content. Enjoy the process.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Manage logistics, check the itinerary carefully and go. Spread your wings. Explore new terrain. Widen your sphere of influence. Learn from excellent teachers.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Family collaboration and coordination helps haul in a lucrative harvest. Take advantage of a lucky break. Pull together and savor the results together.

Notable birthdays: Movie director William Friedkin is 87. Actor Elliott Gould is 84. Actor Deborah Van Valkenburgh is 70. Former Treasury Secretary Jacob Lew is 67. Dancer-choreographer Mark Morris is 66. Country musician Dan Truman (Diamond Rio) is 66. Actor Rebecca DeMornay is 63. Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch is 55. Singer Me’Shell NdegeOcello is 54. Actor Carla Gugino is 51. Rock musician Kyle Cook (Matchbox Twenty) is 47. Actor John Hensley is 45. Actor Kate Simses is 43. Rapper A+ is 40. Actor Jennifer Landon is 39. Actor Jeffrey Licon is 37. Actor-singer Lea Michele is 36. Actor Charlotte Ritchie is 33. Actor Nicole Gale Anderson is 32. MLB pitcher Noah Syndergaard is 30. Rock singer Liam Payne (One Direction) is 29.