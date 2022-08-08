Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Monday, Aug. 8

Today’s Birthday (08/08/22). Investigate, research and explore this year. Coordinate consistently in partnership for the prize. Summer changes affect your fun, family and love life, motivating an especially delightful autumn. Take action to address winter social changes, before career breakthroughs light up the spring. Learn and grow.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — Review pros and cons of a professional opportunity. Go over all considerations. Avoid compulsive or impulsive moves. Exchange something valuable for something better.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Travel, investigation and exploration reveal hidden realities. Work could interfere with fun. You may discover a mess. Do what you can to contribute.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Monitor accounts to maintain positive balances. Postpone expensive purchases when necessary. Adapt around a temporary challenge. Simplify. Collaborate for shared gain and ease.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Collaborate for mutual benefit. Take extra care to avoid silly arguments. You don’t need to always agree on everything. Keep an open mind and heart.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Slow for tricky sections. Avoid distractions. Prioritize health and safety. Minimize risks while continuing fitness routines and practices. Take one step after another.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Prioritize love, creativity and romance. Consider all options. Avoid a conflict of interests. Patiently wait, when necessary. Find beauty in the present moment.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Household issues require attention. Clean messes. Hunt for solutions to a domestic puzzle. Accept an elder’s advice. Listen to someone who’s been there.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Creative ideas abound. Scribble your thoughts and feelings into a journal. Don’t worry about making it pretty. Capture an exciting spark. Polish the presentation later.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Focus on generating income to cover immediate financial priorities. Stick to the budget. Keep deadlines. Simplify plans for greater ease and to save resources.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Take extra care of yourself. Nurturing rituals involving hot water soothe and restore. Try a new haircut or style. Indulge personal interests and passions.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Private introspection and planning can get especially productive. Avoid noise or crowds. Reorganize messes. Put things away. Prepare for what’s ahead. Recharge energy.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Community efforts can accomplish amazing results. Avoid risky business, controversy or conflicting interests. Focus on short-term objectives. Make repairs and upgrades with team projects.

Notable birthdays: Actor Nita Talbot is 92. Actor Dustin Hoffman is 85. Actor Connie Stevens is 84. Country singer Phil Balsley (The Statler Brothers) is 83. Actor Larry Wilcox is 75. Actor Keith Carradine is 73. Movie director Martin Brest is 71. Radio-TV personality Robin Quivers is 70. U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is 69. Percussionist Anton Fig is 69. Actor Donny Most is 69. Rock musician Dennis Drew (10,000 Maniacs) is 65. TV personality Deborah Norville is 64. Rock musician The Edge (U2) is 61. Rock musician Rikki Rockett (Poison) is 61. Rapper Kool Moe Dee is 60. Middle distance runner Suzy Favor Hamilton is 54. Rock singer Scott Stapp is 49. Country singer Mark Wills is 49. Actor Kohl Sudduth is 48. Rock musician Tom Linton (Jimmy Eat World) is 47. Singer JC Chasez (‘N Sync) is 46. Actor Tawny Cypress is 46. R&B singer Drew Lachey (98 Degrees) is 46. R&B singer Marsha Ambrosius is 45. Actor Lindsay Sloane is 45. Actor Countess Vaughn is 44. Actor Michael Urie is 42. Tennis player Roger Federer is 41. Actor Meagan Good is 41. Rock musician Eric Howk (Portugal. The Man) is 41. Actor Jackie Cruz (TV: “Orange is the New Black”) is 38. Britain’s Princess Beatrice of York is 34. Actor Ken Baumann is 33. New York Yankees first baseman Anthony Rizzo is 33. Pop singer Shawn Mendes is 24. Actor Bebe Wood (TV: “The Real O’Neals”) is 21.