Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Monday, August 17

Today’s Birthday (08/17/20). Your health and work grow stronger this year. Consistent routines win. Business changes abound. Tranquility soothes and stimulates your creativity and invention this summer, motivating powerful healthy advances. Explore uncharted social terrain this winter, to discover new passion and strengthen old bonds. Follow your heart song.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Relax and stick to safe, reliable fun. Choose what’s best for family. Secrets get revealed; communication leads to positive action. Transparency and authenticity wins.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Strengthen domestic infrastructure for family benefit. Soothe ruffled feathers. Provide a stable home base. Coordinate actions for a satisfying improvement. Increase the harmony level.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Don’t react without thinking. Your words can go farther than anticipated. Speak with diplomacy. Conclude agreements in private. Disagree respectfully. Discover hidden opportunities in conversation.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Stick to your budget. You can get whatever you need. Study the situation objectively. Adapt to unexpected circumstances. Align words and actions for lucrative gains.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — You’re getting stronger. Reassess the situation. Plan your moves in detail, coordinate with those involved, and then go for it. Take advantage of revelations.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Meditate on the best route forward. Look back for insight on the road ahead. Notice dreams and meaningful signs. Use brains, not brawn.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Revise your team strategies for changes. You’re making a good impression. Coordinate and plot your moves, and then do your part to advance the cause.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — A professional challenge has your focus. Review data and clarify the facts. Sift for the underlying truth to advance. Creative solutions arise in conversation.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Investigate options. Listen to considerations before venturing out. An exploration beckons, yet conditions may require adaptation. Resolve details. Discover new corners of somewhere familiar.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Coordinate and communicate to navigate shared financial changes. Find new income sources and profitable opportunities. Trust, but verify. Get terms in writing. Discuss developments.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Creative collaboration can illuminate brilliant new ideas and opportunities. Listen, discuss and strategize. Avoid risky business. Prioritize love over money. Family comes first.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Revise plans to adapt to shifting circumstances around work, health and fitness. Orders come from on high. Listen carefully to reduce confusion. Update routines and practices.
Notable birthdays: Former Chinese president Jiang Zemin is 94. Former MLB All-Star Boog Powell is 79. Actor Robert DeNiro is 77. Movie director Martha Coolidge is 74. Rock musician Gary Talley (The Box Tops) is 73. Actor-screenwriter-producer Julian Fellowes is 71. Actor Robert Joy is 69. International Tennis Hall of Famer Guillermo Vilas is 68. Rock singer Kevin Rowland (Dexy’s Midnight Runners) is 67. Rock musician Colin Moulding (XTC) is 65. Country singer-songwriter Kevin Welch is 65. Olympic gold medal figure skater Robin Cousins is 63. Singer Belinda Carlisle is 62. Author Jonathan Franzen is 61. Actor Sean Penn is 60. Jazz musician Everette Harp is 59. Rock musician Gilby Clarke is 58. Singer Maria McKee is 56. Rock musician Steve Gorman (The Black Crowes) is 55. Rock musician Jill Cunniff is 54. Actor David Conrad is 53. Actor Helen McCrory is 52. Singer Donnie Wahlberg is 51. College Basketball Hall of Famer and retired NBA All-Star Christian Laettner is 51. Rapper Posdnuos is 51. International Tennis Hall of Famer Jim Courier is 50. Retired MLB All-Star Jorge Posada is 49. TV personality Giuliana Rancic is 46. Actor Bryton James is 34. Actor Brady Corbet is 32. Actor Austin Butler is 29. Actor Taissa Farmiga is 26. Olympic bronze medal figure skater Gracie Gold is 25.
