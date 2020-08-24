Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Monday, August 24

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Fill your home with flowers and music. Invent and imagine how things might be with family members and housemates. Clean, organize and beautify your place.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Your creative muses sing to you. Capture what you can. The previously impossible seems newly attainable. Make plans and sketches. Edit and polish the results.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Costs may be higher than expected. Adapt to income changes. Find a lucrative opportunity and lay plans for expansion. Get help building a dream.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — You’re especially charming and creative. Pursue a personal passion project. Reinforce structures. Follow a dream. Keep your objective in mind and the ball in play.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 6 — Avoid risk or fuss and lay low. Leave nothing to chance. Make plans and backup plans. Organize and review where you’ve been. Plot your course.