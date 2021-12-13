Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Monday, Dec. 13

Today’s Birthday (12/13/21). Creativity abounds this year. Follow inspiration with dedication, coordination and networking to develop ideas into reality. Winter brings personal triumph, energizing your springtime for high performance. A change in summer plans redirects you toward fulfilling dreams and ambitions next autumn. Communicate and connect to grow.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Career opportunities multiply, with Mercury in Capricorn. Discuss personal ambitions with family. Speak with influential people over the next three weeks. You’re growing stronger.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Plan and schedule. Enter a three-week expansion phase, with Mercury in Capricorn. Travel, research and education flourish. Broaden your horizons. Stretch your capacities.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Begin a financial management phase, with Mercury in Capricorn. Communication and networking pay off. Learn economics, hands-on, over the next three weeks. Budget for growth.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Grab an opportunity. A three-week partnership phase begins with Mercury in Capricorn. Solve problems in conversation. Collaborate on solutions. A mutual attraction heats up.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Discuss options and adapt practices to improve health and physical performance over the next three weeks, with Mercury in Capricorn. Get expert coaching and support.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Collaborate for shared gain. Creativity flowers, with Mercury in Capricorn for three weeks. Express your feelings and affection. Share your passion. Romance arises in conversation.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Get creative with home renovation. Enjoy a three-week domestic phase, with Mercury in Capricorn. Share memories and traditions. Invent family fun. Cook up something wonderful.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Practice, research and learn voraciously. A three-week study phase dawns with Mercury in Capricorn. Communications are wide open. Express your views and ideas.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Discuss lucrative opportunities. Communications get profitable, with Mercury in Capricorn for three weeks. Use your wits to increase profits. You’re especially clever with money.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Confidently share and express. Begin a three-week intellectual phase, with Mercury in your sign. Creativity flowers. Update your self-image, branding and marketing materials.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Dreams could seem prophetic. Begin a pensive phase, with Mercury in Capricorn for three weeks. Finish old projects, and review progress made. Consider possibilities.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Share team support, with Mercury in Capricorn. Strategize and coordinate. Work together to get farther, faster. Whatever you need can be found in your networks.

Notable birthdays: Actor-comedian Dick Van Dyke is 96. Country singer Buck White is 91. Music/film producer Lou Adler is 88. Singer John Davidson is 80. Actor Kathy Garver (TV: “Family Affair”) is 76. Singer Ted Nugent is 73. Rock musician Jeff “Skunk” Baxter is 73. Actor Robert Lindsay is 72. Country singer-musician Randy Owen is 72. Actor Wendie Malick is 71. U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack is 71. Former Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke is 68. Country singer John Anderson is 67. Singer-songwriter Steve Forbert is 67. Singer-actor Morris Day is 65. Actor Steve Buscemi is 64. Actor Johnny Whitaker (TV: “Family Affair”) is 62.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0