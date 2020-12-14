Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Monday, Dec. 14

Today’s Birthday (12/14/20). Discover lucrative opportunities this year. Profit through organization, discipline and elbow grease. A powerful, confident phase launches with today’s eclipse in your sign. Make personal changes next summer, before a collaboration reaches new levels. Reinvent yourself again next winter. Save up for something special.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Study with a master. A six-month phase favoring education, travels and exploration sprout under this Sagittarius Eclipse. Consider new perspectives. Make long-distance connections and bold discoveries.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Get creative to grow your family nest egg. A lucrative phase dawns with this New Moon Solar Eclipse. Launch profitable initiatives. Support each other.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Begin a new chapter together. Partnership blossoms under this Sagittarius Eclipse. Collaborations flower. Support each other through change or transformation. Strengthen bonds and deepen roots.