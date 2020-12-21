Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Monday, Dec. 21

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Expand your terrain. Take action to energize your work, health and fitness under the Capricorn Sun this month. Savor Winter Solstice with a walk in nature.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Advance for shared profits. The Capricorn Sun and Mercury motivate words and action for family, romance and passions. Have fun with the ones you love.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Enjoy Winter Solstice with your partner. Savor domestic bliss. Enjoy a month-long homebody phase under the Capricorn Sun. Share good food, conversation and love.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Prioritize your physical health and work. Begin a flourishing month of creativity, communication and brilliant ideas, with both Sun and Mercury in Capricorn.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Mark this Winter Solstice with extra fun. The next four weeks, with the Sun in Capricorn, are good for making money. Wheel and deal.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Prioritize home and family this Winter Solstice. You have an extra advantage this month, with both the Sun and Mercury in your sign. Take charge.