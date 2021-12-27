Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Monday, Dec. 27

Today’s Birthday (12/27/21). Take advantage of a lucrative year. Consistent, disciplined actions add to positive cash flow. Discovering new inspiration and possibilities this winter leads to spring romance and family fun. Summer changes with friends lead to heightened levels of teamwork next autumn. You’re building for the future.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Stay mindful of your partner’s sensitivities. Don’t provoke upsets. Talk about dreams, visions and creative ideas. Imagination can inspire interesting conversation. Reconnect over shared commitments.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Minimize physical risks. Don’t go along with an idea if you don’t agree. Work with someone who sees your blind spots. Maintain healthy practices.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Despite irritations, distractions or mistakes, a magnetic attraction prevails. Romance arises in conversation. Have fun with your sweetheart. Share sweet memories. Dance together.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Consider long-range domestic plans. Tackle a small project that fulfills part of a larger vision. Help others see the big picture. Give away excess baggage.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Dig deeper into a favorite subject. Catch up on the latest news. Make a fascinating connection. Patiently clarify and resolve misunderstandings. Articulate new possibilities.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Develop lucrative ideas. Not everyone gets it right away. Keep revising your marketing materials. Define the mission and vision. Make profitable deals.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — A personal dream may not match the current reality. Imagine an inspiring possibility. Small steps, one at a time, can fulfill bold ideas.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Find a peaceful spot to listen to your creative muses. Imagination and inspiration kindle easily. Articulate the vision. Outline, organize, plot and plan.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Make a sweet connection with friends. Share ideas, introductions and resources. Listen to a variety of views. Avoid arguments or controversy. Relax together.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — A professional project has your attention. Miscommunications or delays could frustrate things. Refine the objective and vision. Wait for better conditions. Polish presentations.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Sit somewhere comfortable to revise itineraries and educational plans. Traffic, delays, misunderstandings or mistakes could arise. Envision perfection, and line up the pieces.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Avoid financial arguments with your partner by doing what you said. Contribute to shared accounts. Manage for growth. Discuss possibilities and budget for them.

Notable birthdays: Actor John Amos is 82. Rock musician Mick Jones (Foreigner) is 77. Singer Tracy Nelson is 77. Actor Gerard Depardieu is 73. Jazz singer-musician T.S. Monk is 72. Singer-songwriter Karla Bonoff is 70. Rock musician David Knopfler (Dire Straits) is 69. Actor Tovah Feldshuh is 68. Journalist-turned-politician Arthur Kent is 68. Actor Maryam D’Abo is 61. Actor Ian Gomez is 57. Actor Theresa Randle is 57. Actor Eva LaRue is 55. Wrestler and actor Bill Goldberg is 55. Bluegrass singer-musician Darrin Vincent (Dailey & Vincent) is 52. Rock musician Guthrie Govan is 50. Musician Matt Slocum is 49. Actor Wilson Cruz is 48. Actor Masi Oka is 47. Actor Aaron Stanford is 45. Actor Emilie de Ravin is 40. Actor Jay Ellis is 40.

