Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Monday, Dec. 28

Today’s Birthday (12/28/20). Grab lucrative opportunities this year. Dedicated action pays off big. Creative dreams can come true. Private planning this winter provides structure to support with summer changes, leading to growing health, strength and vitality. Discover private treasure next winter. Feed the garden and it feeds you.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — The news can motivate outrage. Hidden lies get revealed. Let your feelings be known. Stand up for what’s right. Use your creativity and passion.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Simplify and reduce consumption for balance. Turn down an expensive invitation. Don’t get all the bells and whistles on purchases. Favor experiences over stuff.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — You can see clearly as shadows fade. You’re growing stronger. Pamper yourself with extra self-care. Clean your spaces and try a new look.