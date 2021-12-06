Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Monday, Dec. 6

Today’s Birthday (12/06/21). Grow through communication this year. Strengthen shared support networks with consistent interaction. Sparkle in a winter spotlight, electrifying your springtime health and physical performance. Resting to recharge and adapt plans with summer changes sparks new autumn possibilities and initiatives. Talk about what you love.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Make your move. Professional action now can have long-term and lucrative benefit. Advance to realize a dream. Take advantage of open doors and lucky conditions.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Study and research could lead in unexpected directions. Travel, adventure and exploration reveal hidden treasure. Make a beneficial long-distance connection. Follow a fascinating thread.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Collaborative efforts today can have extra impact and benefit. Discuss shared finances, and consider long-term plans. How would you love things to work out?

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Discuss dreams, wishes and ambitions with your partner. Listen and support each other. Take advantage of positive conditions. Coordinated collaborative efforts can have long-term gain.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Start from a balance point. Put your heart into your work, health and fitness. Don’t overextend. Prioritize what you love. Actions today can generate lasting benefit.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Love is the answer. Advance a romantic or creative dream with focused attention and action. Take advantage of a lucky situation. A lasting prize tempts.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Beautify your surroundings with love and attention. Domestic arts provide satisfying results. Invest in long-lasting quality. Take a lucky chance to advance a family dream.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Share brilliant ideas and possibilities. Accept advice from loved ones and especially children. When opportunities knock, open the door. Lasting benefits reward your actions.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Grab a lucrative opportunity and run with it. This is the fun part. Long-term dreams seem newly within reach. Actions now can have outsized impact.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Step into the spotlight. Pursuing a personal passion rewards with long-lasting benefits. Follow your heart and grab a lucky break. Develop a lovely possibility.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Imagine the possibilities. Convert a dream into achievable steps fulfilling a vision or mission statement. Dive into a bold initiative. Organize it into small pieces.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Teamwork can generate satisfying results. Support a group effort to a long-lasting accomplishment. A dream is within reach. Take advantage of a lucky break.

Notable birthdays: Comedy performer David Ossman is 85. Actor Patrick Bauchau is 83. Country singer Helen Cornelius is 80. Actor James Naughton is 76. Former Transportation Secretary Ray LaHood is 76. R&B singer Frankie Beverly (Maze) is 75. Former Sen. Don Nickles, R-Okla., is 73. Actor JoBeth Williams is 73. Actor Tom Hulce is 68. Actor Wil Shriner is 68. Actor Kin Shriner is 68. Actor Miles Chapin is 67. Rock musician Rick Buckler (The Jam) is 66. Comedian Steven Wright is 66. Country singer Bill Lloyd is 66. Singer Tish Hinojosa is 66. Rock musician Peter Buck (R.E.M.) is 65. Rock musician David Lovering (Pixies) is 60. Actor Janine Turner is 59. NBA star Giannis Antetokounmpo is 27.

