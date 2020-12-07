Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Monday, Dec. 7

Today’s Birthday (12/07/20). Your next year gets especially profitable. Steady focus and action generate lucrative opportunities. Create your dream home. Collaborate around a tricky situation this winter, before stepping into a personal spotlight. Resolve a challenge next summer, before romance sweeps you off your feet. Grow financial strength.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Physical performance faces a challenge. Use gentle pressure, even finesse, rather than force. Slow to avoid accidents. Luck favors advancing your objectives.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Love triumphs, despite temporary delays or setbacks. Forgive misunderstandings. Find a way around obstacles. Ignore gossip or rumors. Avoid risk. Listen to your heart.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — A domestic mess requires resolution. Handle chores and housekeeping. Work out a misunderstanding. Listen to all views. Clean house and enjoy the results.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — Edit and revise your communications before sending. Misunderstandings spark easily, causing delays. Avoid expensive mistakes with careful review. Clarify with basic facts and information.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Consider and research big purchases carefully. Avoid impulsive expenses and focus on basic necessities. You can find the resources you need. Patiently persist.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Take a moment to acknowledge how far you’ve come. Despite temporary setbacks, you’re growing stronger. Reject far-fetched schemes in favor of practical solutions.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Avoid travel and focus on completing projects. Tie up loose ends. Temporary delays could frustrate. Patiently put the pieces in place. Rest and recharge.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Bring extra patience to team projects. Tempers may be short. Provide a sense of stability and support. Budget carefully and go for substance over symbolism.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Wait for developments with a professional project. You won’t need to defer gratification forever. Simplify and edit. Get rid of unnecessary elaborations. Leave misconceptions behind.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Investigate options and study possibilities. The road ahead reveals obstacles, delays and barriers. Slow to review alternative routes. Explore your subject from home.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Financial conditions could feature limitation or restriction. Plan and act strategically. Discuss options with your partner. Abandon old assumptions and try new directions.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Your partner’s opinion is important; and incoming. Postpone financial discussions for better conditions tomorrow. Reduce risk or stress factors. Prepare for positive results.
Notable birthdays: Linguist and political philosopher Noam Chomsky is 92. Bluegrass singer Bobby Osborne is 89. Actor Ellen Burstyn is 88. Broadcast journalist Carole Simpson is 80. Baseball Hall of Famer Johnny Bench is 73. Actor-director-producer James Keach is 73. Country singer Gary Morris is 72. Singer-songwriter Tom Waits is 71. Sen. Susan M. Collins, R-Maine, is 68. Basketball Hall of Famer Larry Bird is 64. Actor Priscilla Barnes is 63.
