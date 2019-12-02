Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Monday, Dec. 2

Today’s Birthday (12/02/19). Experience a personal blossoming this year. Consistent action increases the flow of silver into your accounts. Cash flow surges this winter, prompting new directions with shared finances. Personal changes rearrange your perspective this summer before a joint venture hits gold. You’re flowering and radiant.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Advance specific career goals as Jupiter enters Capricorn for the next year. Luck propels you to the next professional level. When opportunity knocks, open the door.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Educational discovery beckons. Follow a yearning to see new places and study new things now that Jupiter transits into Capricorn for a year. Explore.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Good fortune shines on your shared accounts this year with Jupiter entering Capricorn. For about the next year, responsible financial leadership pays rich rewards.