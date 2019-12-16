Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Monday, Dec. 16

Today’s Birthday (12/16/19). The world is your oyster this year. Steady focus earns profitable rewards. Winter bounty can support your family when there’s a twist in financial plans. Redirect a personal project next summer before a collaborative effort takes off. Conserve an abundant harvest and give thanks.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Slow down to avoid accident or injury. Wait on a final decision. Another obstacle could arise ... look for the easiest way around. Rest and review.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Romance can blossom when least expected. Slow down to enjoy simple pleasures like a picnic or sunset with someone sweet. Your views are attractive.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Renovate and decorate your space. Prepare for upcoming gatherings and events. Cook up something delicious and share it with family. Home comforts nurture you.