Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Monday, Dec. 30

Today’s Birthday (12/30/19). Transitions inspire new possibilities this year. Dedicate yourself to steady practice before taking the stage. You’re the star this winter before changes affect your partnership. Look inward for insight and fresh perspectives next summer, sparking a hot Solstice romance. Discovering your power and confidence provides magnetic attraction.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 6 — Get productive behind closed doors. Avoid overstimulating environments. Enjoy great music or silence. Brilliant ideas are sparked. Make amazing creative discoveries. Write, sketch and create.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Reconnect with your community. Tap into public events and social conversations. Talk about what you’re up to and what’s needed. Find new connections and resources.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Handle professional priorities. Manage tax, insurance or legal matters. Resolve a challenge for lucrative potential gain. It’s all for home and family.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — Educational adventures tempt you out. Visit friends and family. Try new flavors and ideas. Discover a brilliant insight. Get re-inspired by an old dream.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Finances have your attention. Manage shared accounts to maintain positive cash flow. Collaborate for common benefit. Replenish your reserves. Encourage thrift and conservation.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Coordinate plans with your partner. Romance and travel could delight. You’re especially charming and persuasive. Your creative collaboration sparkles with brilliant ideas.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Keep your promises, especially with yourself. Nurture your health and fitness. Set realistic goals and get family support. Practice for an upcoming challenge.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Relax and enjoy creative projects with people you love. Talk about ideas, possibilities and solutions. Make an intuitive connection with someone attractive.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Clean, renovate and decorate your rooms. Provide comforting ambiance with color, lighting and textiles. Make repairs and upgrades. Enjoy home-cooked delights with family.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Write your own story. Embellish creative projects with detail and elaboration. Research a subject of personal passion and edit it into a compelling piece.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Focus on generating income. Keep doing what’s working. Track earnings and expenses. Harvest an unexpected windfall and give thanks. Squirrel away extra nuts.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Go for what you really want. You’ve got the confidence and power to make things happen. Get friends involved. Share an inspiring possibility and invite participation.
Thought for Today: “The meek shall inherit the earth — if that’s alright with you.” — Author unknown.
Notable birthdays: Actor Russ Tamblyn is 85. Baseball Hall of Famer Sandy Koufax is 84. Folk singer Noel Paul Stookey is 82. TV director James Burrows is 79. Actor Fred Ward is 77. Singer-musician Michael Nesmith is 77. Actress Concetta Tomei is 74. Singer Patti Smith is 73. Rock singer-musician Jeff Lynne is 72. TV personality Meredith Vieira is 66. Actress Sheryl Lee Ralph is 64. Actress Patricia Kalember is 63. Country singer Suzy Bogguss is 63. Former “Today” show co-host Matt Lauer is 62. Actress-comedian Tracey Ullman is 60. Rock musician Rob Hotchkiss is 59. Radio-TV commentator Sean Hannity is 58. Sprinter Ben Johnson is 58. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is 56. Actor George Newbern is 56. Movie director Bennett Miller is 53. Singer Jay Kay (Jamiroquai) is 50. Rock musician Byron McMackin (Pennywise) is 50. Actress Meredith Monroe is 50. Actor Daniel Sunjata is 48. Actress Maureen Flannigan is 47. Actor Jason Behr is 46. Golfer Tiger Woods is 44. TV personality-boxer Laila Ali is 42. Actress Lucy Punch is 42. Singer-actor Tyrese Gibson is 41. Actress Eliza Dushku is 39. Rock musician Tim Lopez (Plain White T’s) is 39. Actress Kristin Kreuk is 37. Folk-rock singer-musician Wesley Schultz (The Lumineers) is 37. NBA player LeBron James is 35. Rhythm-and-blues singer Andra Day is 35. Actress Anna Wood is 34. Pop-rock singer Ellie Goulding is 33. Actress Caity Lotz is 33. Actor Jeff Ward is 33. Country musician Eric Steedly is 29. Pop-rock musician Jamie Follese (Hot Chelle Rae) is 28.