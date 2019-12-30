Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Monday, Dec. 30

Notable birthdays: Actor Russ Tamblyn is 85. Baseball Hall of Famer Sandy Koufax is 84. Folk singer Noel Paul Stookey is 82. TV director James Burrows is 79. Actor Fred Ward is 77. Singer-musician Michael Nesmith is 77. Actress Concetta Tomei is 74. Singer Patti Smith is 73. Rock singer-musician Jeff Lynne is 72. TV personality Meredith Vieira is 66. Actress Sheryl Lee Ralph is 64. Actress Patricia Kalember is 63. Country singer Suzy Bogguss is 63. Former “Today” show co-host Matt Lauer is 62. Actress-comedian Tracey Ullman is 60. Rock musician Rob Hotchkiss is 59. Radio-TV commentator Sean Hannity is 58. Sprinter Ben Johnson is 58. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is 56. Actor George Newbern is 56. Movie director Bennett Miller is 53. Singer Jay Kay (Jamiroquai) is 50. Rock musician Byron McMackin (Pennywise) is 50. Actress Meredith Monroe is 50. Actor Daniel Sunjata is 48. Actress Maureen Flannigan is 47. Actor Jason Behr is 46. Golfer Tiger Woods is 44. TV personality-boxer Laila Ali is 42. Actress Lucy Punch is 42. Singer-actor Tyrese Gibson is 41. Actress Eliza Dushku is 39. Rock musician Tim Lopez (Plain White T’s) is 39. Actress Kristin Kreuk is 37. Folk-rock singer-musician Wesley Schultz (The Lumineers) is 37. NBA player LeBron James is 35. Rhythm-and-blues singer Andra Day is 35. Actress Anna Wood is 34. Pop-rock singer Ellie Goulding is 33. Actress Caity Lotz is 33. Actor Jeff Ward is 33. Country musician Eric Steedly is 29. Pop-rock musician Jamie Follese (Hot Chelle Rae) is 28.