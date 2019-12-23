Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Monday, Dec. 23

Today’s Birthday (12/23/19). Meditate on an inspiring future vision this year. Disciplined efforts pay a personal reward. You’re especially powerful and strong this winter, navigating a partnership challenge. Consider new directions around an obstacle next summer, sparking a sweet romantic collaboration. Your personal growth inspires new possibilities.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Travel or study for a matter of the heart. Make a long-distance connection. An educational opportunity is worth pursuing. Keep things simple. Share your passion.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Check on your reserves and stock up for the future. Review budgets carefully. Collaborate for shared gain. You’re spurred to take action. Check out an interesting suggestion.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Support your partner and be supported. Give and take. Stay within budget. Be there for each other. Keep what you learn in confidence.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Put your heart into your work to grow stronger. Your excitement is contagious. Nurture your health with good food, rest and regular exercise.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Plan some fun and give in to it. Flex your artistic muscles. Enjoy entertaining activities with family and friends. Create some sweet romance.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Home feeds your heart. Decorate your rooms to suit your mood. Work wonders with flowers and candlelight. Enjoy domestic crafts and flavors with family.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Write a love story. Express your heart with a creative project. Your charm is captivating. Invite participation from your network. Accept a brilliant suggestion.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Cash flow increases. Monitor it closely. It’s easy to overspend. Repay a debt. Discover a lucky break and grab a lucrative opportunity.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — You’re strong and especially creative. Innovation sparks into an exciting idea. Your education proves useful. Use what worked before. Make a positive change.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 6 — Rest and recuperate. Meditate on the past and future. Enjoy nostalgic reflection and ancestral traditions. Keep an open mind. Adapt to recent changes.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Reach out and connect with friends. Gather with loved ones and remember what’s really important. Enjoy parties and social activities. Celebrate and enjoy the company.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Prepare for inspection with a professional project. Your influence is on the rise, and important partners are paying attention. Go for excellence.
Thought for Today: “Oh, for the good old days when people would stop Christmas shopping when they ran out of money.” — Author unknown.
Notable birthdays: Actor Ronnie Schell is 88. Former Emperor Akihito of Japan is 86. Pro and College Football Hall of Famer Paul Hornung is 84. Actor Frederic Forrest is 83. Rock musician Jorma Kaukonen is 79. Rock musician Ron Bushy is 78. Actor-comedian Harry Shearer is 76. U.S. Army Gen. Wesley K. Clark (ret.) is 75. Actress Susan Lucci is 73. Singer-musician Adrian Belew is 70. Rock musician Dave Murray (Iron Maiden) is 63. Actress Joan Severance is 61. Singer Terry Weeks is 56. Rock singer Eddie Vedder (Pearl Jam) is 55. The former first lady of France, Carla Bruni-Sarkozy, is 52. Rock musician Jamie Murphy is 44. Jazz musician Irvin Mayfield is 42. Actress Estella Warren is 41. Actress Elvy Yost is 32. Actress Anna Maria Perez de Tagle is 29. Actor Spencer Daniels is 27. Actor Caleb Foote is 26.