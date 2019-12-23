Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Monday, Dec. 23

Today’s Birthday (12/23/19). Meditate on an inspiring future vision this year. Disciplined efforts pay a personal reward. You’re especially powerful and strong this winter, navigating a partnership challenge. Consider new directions around an obstacle next summer, sparking a sweet romantic collaboration. Your personal growth inspires new possibilities.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Travel or study for a matter of the heart. Make a long-distance connection. An educational opportunity is worth pursuing. Keep things simple. Share your passion.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Check on your reserves and stock up for the future. Review budgets carefully. Collaborate for shared gain. You’re spurred to take action. Check out an interesting suggestion.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Support your partner and be supported. Give and take. Stay within budget. Be there for each other. Keep what you learn in confidence.