Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Monday, Feb. 14

Today’s Birthday (02/14/22). Grow what you love this year. Feed and develop passions with steady, disciplined practices. Friends heat up the winter, before a springtime home, family and garden phase. Solve a professional puzzle next summer, leading to an autumn career rise. Satisfaction and accomplishment rewards.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Group efforts flourish, with Mercury in Aquarius. Connect with friends over the next three weeks. Teamwork thrives through communication. Find resources in your social networks.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Professional creativity flowers over three weeks, with Mercury in Aquarius. Patiently solve tests, puzzles and challenges. Polish marketing materials and promotions. Communication benefits your career.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Study, research and investigate. Over three weeks, with Mercury in Aquarius, you’re especially clever with problem solving. Explore new possibilities. Make long-distance connections.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Discuss family financial goals and visions, with Mercury in Aquarius for three weeks. Planning provides power. Profit through shared communication, diplomacy and charm.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Brainstorm in creative collaboration over three weeks, with Mercury in Aquarius. Listen to your partner. Learn from a master. Share views, dreams and your heart.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Talk about health, fitness and vitality. Get expert coaching and support. Streamline routines over three weeks, with Mercury in Aquarius. Research and learn.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Practice hobbies, sports and crafts with family and friends. Learn new games, skills and programs, with Mercury in Aquarius. Express your artistry and passion.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Domestic bliss arises in conversation over the next three weeks, with Mercury in Aquarius. Discuss family plans and home renovation ideas. Share and connect.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Write and share your story. You’re especially clever and creative with intellectual puzzles, words and artistic expression, with Mercury in Aquarius. Complexities fascinate.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Profits flow through communications, with Mercury in Aquarius over three weeks. Negotiate and bargain. Make your pitch. Market and promote. Find resources in conversation.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Begin a creative, clever and expressive phase, with Mercury in your sign. You learn quickly over the next three weeks. Tell your story. Discuss possibilities.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Peaceful contemplation beckons under Aquarius Mercury. Complete projects over three weeks. Listen to dreams. Review and revise plans. Meditate. Creativity and imagination flower.

Notable birthdays: Actor Andrew Prine is 86. Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg is 80. Jazz musician Maceo Parker is 79. Journalist Carl Bernstein is 78. Former Sen. Judd Gregg, R-N.H., is 75. TV personality Pat O’Brien is 74. Magician Teller (Penn and Teller) is 74. Cajun singer-musician Michael Doucet (Beausoleil) is 71. Actor Ken Wahl is 65. Opera singer Renee Fleming is 63. Actor Meg Tilly is 62. Pro Football Hall of Famer Jim Kelly is 62. Singer-producer Dwayne Wiggins is 61. Actor Sakina Jaffrey is 60. Actor Enrico Colantoni is 59. Actor Zach Galligan is 58. Actor Valente Rodriguez is 58. Former tennis player Manuela Maleeva is 55. Actor Simon Pegg is 52. Rock musician Kevin Baldes (Lit) is 50.

