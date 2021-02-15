Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Monday, Feb. 15

Today’s Birthday (02/15/21). Develop your personal passions this year. Steady, consistent action realizes dreams. Develop lucrative long-term plans. Community matters turn a corner this spring, setting the stage for summer fun and romance. Complete a renovation or relocation next winter, for joyful celebrations. Shine your light.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — All systems go! An intensely creative moment flowers naturally. Expand territory with a personal project. Opportunities arise in conversation. Fortune follows your own initiative.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — You can get especially productive behind closed doors. Clean, sort and organize possessions and projects. Clear clutter to create space for what’s ahead.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Pull together for common cause. Do the homework. Keep promises and deadlines. Contribute your piece of the puzzle. Conditions favor teamwork and collaboration.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Be careful and thorough to advance professionally. Pay attention to details. You can find the necessary resources. Forge ahead and get farther than expected.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — You’re learning valuable tricks. Strengthen infrastructure for expansion. Widen the scope of your investigation. Coordinate with your partner to advance boldly. Explore new terrain.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Lucrative opportunities get realized through teamwork and coordination. Add your energy to propel a shared financial venture. Make hay while the sun shines.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Connect and link arms with your partner to advance. Encourage each other to maintain forward momentum. Share the load. Take advantage of favorable conditions.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Don’t let your guard down. Maintain practices for health and safety. Grow strength and energy with exercise, good food and rest. You’re building long-term gain.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Conversations can turn romantic. Let your sweetheart know how you feel. Tap into your creativity. Practice your artistry and craft. Raise the charm factor.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Energize domestic efforts. Clean and improve spaces for work, meals, sleep and play. Satisfying results lead to a rise in family peace, comfort and productivity.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Reaffirm personal commitments to focus efforts on what’s most important to you. Articulate the situation and share your views. Create your own interpretation.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Your actions can get especially profitable. Act with ethics and integrity. Keep or change your promises, especially with deadlines. Get support to surge ahead.
Notable birthdays: Actor Claire Bloom is 90. Author Susan Brownmiller is 86. Songwriter Brian Holland is 80. Rock musician Mick Avory (The Kinks) is 77. Jazz musician Henry Threadgill is 77. Actor-model Marisa Berenson is 74. Actor Jane Seymour is 70. Singer Melissa Manchester is 70. Actor Lynn Whitfield is 68. “Simpsons” creator Matt Groening is 67. Model Janice Dickinson is 66. Actor Christopher McDonald is 66. Reggae singer Ali Campbell is 62. Actor Joseph R. Gannascoli is 62. Musician Mikey Craig (Culture Club) is 61. College and Pro Football Hall of Famer Darrell Green is 61. Actor-comedian Steven Michael Quezada is 58. Actor Michael Easton is 54. Latin singer Gloria Trevi is 53. Rock musician Stevie Benton (Drowning Pool) is 50. Actor Alex Borstein is 50. Actor Renee O’Connor is 50. Actor Sarah Wynter is 48. Olympic gold medal swimmer Amy Van Dyken-Rouen is 48. Actor-director Miranda July is 47. Rock singer Brandon Boyd (Incubus) is 45. Rock musician Ronnie Vannucci (The Killers) is 45. Rock singer/guitarist Adam Granduciel (The War on Drugs) is 42. Singer-songwriter-musician Conor Oberst (Bright Eyes) is 41. Actor Ashley Lyn Cafagna is 38. Blues-rock musician Gary Clark Jr. is 37. Actor Natalie Morales is 36. Actor Amber Riley is 35. Rapper Megan Thee Stallion is 26. Actor Zach Gordon is 23.