Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Monday, Feb. 28

Today’s Birthday (02/28/22). Recharge body, mind and spirit this year. Consistent routines, planning and organization animate your vision. Professional status and influence flower naturally this winter, leading to exciting springtime communications. Sidestep obstacles with summer explorations, before autumn conditions reveal solutions. Tap into inner passion, purpose and creativity.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Connect with friends for the latest. Share support around a common challenge. Let others know about solutions, resources and tools. Share the news.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Practical professional priorities have your attention. Communication helps you navigate an unexpected situation. Provide motivation and encouragement. Advance your project by connecting with friends.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Investigate possibilities and potential. Take advantage of favorable conditions for advancement. Expand your exploration to new levels. Communicate and connect with a wider circle.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Communication opens new possibilities for you and your partner. Support each other with unusual circumstances. Talk to align on actions. Forge your shared path together.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Romance arises in conversation, despite a challenge or surprise. Together, you’re much smarter. Determine your course and coordinate actions. Share sweet connections. Collaboration wins.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)— Today is a 9 — Physical action gets results. Study ways to improve performance with doctors, coaches and experts. Adjust routines and techniques for greater health, strength and endurance.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Relax and enjoy good company. Discuss possibilities and potential solutions with loved ones and trusted friends. Your heart leads you to the perfect idea.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Domestic matters require attention. Talk with experts and talented friends about the home improvements you’re considering. Study and research reveal the perfect solution.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Unravel a tangled web. Get to the bottom of a controversy or story. Clarify misunderstandings and maintain open communication channels. The truth comes out.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Advance a lucrative project around an obstacle with care and diplomacy. Adjust the budget to maintain positive cash flow. Empower sales and marketing efforts.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Take charge to adapt personal plans around a surprise. Avoid risk or expense. Talk with people you respect and admire for solutions. Stretch your wings.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Recharge in peaceful private settings. Avoid noise or crowds. Slow to reconsider the road ahead. Adjust around an unexpected blockage. Revise plans for greater ease.

Notable birthdays: Architect Frank Gehry is 93. Singer Sam the Sham is 85. Actor-director-dancer Tommy Tune is 83. Hall of Fame auto racer Mario Andretti is 82. Actor Kelly Bishop is 78. Actor Stephanie Beacham is 75. Writer-director Mike Figgis is 74. Actor Mercedes Ruehl is 74. Actor Bernadette Peters is 74. Former Energy Secretary Steven Chu is 74. Actor Ilene Graff is 73. Nobel Prize-winning economist Paul Krugman is 69. Comedian Gilbert Gottfried is 67. Basketball Hall of Famer Adrian Dantley is 67. Actor John Turturro is 65. Rock singer Cindy Wilson is 65. Actor Rae Dawn Chong is 61. Author Daniel Handler (aka “Lemony Snicket”) is 52. Actor Melanie Chandra (TV: “Code Black”) is 38.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0