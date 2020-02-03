Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Monday, Feb. 3

Today’s Birthday (02/03/20). Your community is your strength this year. Realize dreams through steady, disciplined actions. Unraveling a group tangle this summer leads to renewed physical energy. A twist in your love story gets resolved with help from friends next winter. Connect with a powerful team.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Communicate and connect. Clear out the cobwebs over the next three weeks, with Mercury in Pisces. Dreams could seem prophetic. Clarify and edit shorter.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Make profitable connections. Social life booms over the next few weeks, with Mercury in Pisces. Friends share valuable information, solutions and advice.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Personal growth flowers. Career opportunities abound over the next three weeks, with Mercury in Pisces. There may be a test. Market, promote and connect.