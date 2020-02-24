Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Monday, Feb. 24

Today’s Birthday (02/24/20). Advance professionally by leaps and bounds this year. Strong collaboration produces excellent results. Winter team victories come before a breakdown with someone beloved; career changes redirect you toward fun, family and romance. New domestic directions lead to blossoming professional opportunities. Prioritize matters of heart.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — All is not as it appears. Quietly wait for developments. Consider long-term consequences. Actions taken now can have long-lasting impacts. Study and plan your moves.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Your social status is rising. Expand your territory. Your recent work reflects you well. Invest into a shared dream. Collaborate for long-lasting community benefit.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Set your professional goals high. More is possible. Take new ground. Expand with discipline and determination. Fortune amplifies your own commitment levels.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Launch an educational adventure. Use what you’re learning to benefit family and friends. Make long-distance connections and reach a wider circle. Discuss future options.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Everything seems possible. Friends help you make an important connection. You can get the funding to empower a shared venture. File papers, contracts and applications.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Listen to your partner’s perspective for a wider view. You’re learning quickly. Support each other with the tasks at hand. You’re a powerful team.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Your physical performance seems energized. Practice your moves. Give it your all. Build upon strong foundations. Imagine perfection and then go for it.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Relax and have fun with people you love. Make plans and schedule future connections. Imagine delightful encounters and set them up. Light candles.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Focus on home and family matters. The neighborhood provides what you need. Renovate and repair with help from your local community. Draw upon hidden resources.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Get your message out. Make and share powerful connections. Greater impact is possible. Take advantage of a beneficial development. Your story has legs.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — A lucrative venture benefits from your attention. Provide excellence. Plug a financial leak. Look at what you have from another perspective. Keep customers satisfied.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — A personal dream beckons. You can see the road to take. Adapt as you go. Overcome old fears. A respected mentor inspires action.
Thought for Today: “It is my feeling that Time ripens all things; with Time all things are revealed; Time is the father of truth.” — Francois Rabelais, 16th century French writer and physician.
Notable birthdays: Actor-singer Dominic Chianese is 89. Opera singer-director Renata Scotto is 86. Singer Joanie Sommers is 79. Actress Jenny O’Hara is 78. Former Sen. Joseph Lieberman, I-Conn., is 78. Actor Barry Bostwick is 75. Actor Edward James Olmos is 73. Singer-writer-producer Rupert Holmes is 73. Rock singer-musician George Thorogood is 70. Actress Debra Jo Rupp is 69. Actress Helen Shaver is 69. News anchor Paula Zahn is 64. Baseball Hall of Famer Eddie Murray is 64. Country singer Sammy Kershaw is 62. Actor Mark Moses is 62. Actress Beth Broderick is 61. Actor Emilio Rivera is 59. Singer Michelle Shocked is 58. Movie director Todd Field is 56. Actor Billy Zane is 54. Actress Bonnie Somerville is 46. Jazz musician Jimmy Greene is 45. Former boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. is 43. Rhythm-and-blues singer Brandon Brown (Mista) is 37. Rock musician Matt McGinley (Gym Class Heroes) is 37. Actor Wilson Bethel is 36. Actor Alexander Koch is 32. Actor Daniel Kaluuya (Film: “Get Out”) is 31. Rapper-actor O’Shea Jackson Jr. is 29.